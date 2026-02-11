NC State Offers Talented 2027 Linebacker

The 2027 recruiting cycle has been the focus of NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff’s offseason so far, as the Wolfpack continue to compete for several of the nation’s top prospects.

While Doeren and company are making significant progress on some of their top 2027 targets, they are also continuing to extend offers to new prospects, most recently to a three-star linebacker from Missouri.

Wolfpack Extends Offer to 3-Star 2027 Linebacker

On Feb. 6, NC State extended an offer to Kobe Rhymes, a three-star linebacker from North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He announced the offer on X, writing, “Blessed to receive a Division One offer from NC State University!!”

NC State’s offer comes relatively late in Rhymes’ recruitment, as the Wolfpack is the 19th Division I school to offer him, joining some of the nation’s top programs like Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, and Miami.

Rhymes is one of the top prospects in the country and would be a welcome addition to NC State’s class, as Doeren and his staff are looking to bring in multiple linebackers this cycle. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 406 overall player nationally, the No. 26 linebacker, and the No. 3 prospect from Missouri.

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during pregame activity for the Dukes Mayo Classic against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While no program has emerged as a clear frontrunner in his recruitment, several schools have made significant progress with the three-star linebacker. Rhymes had a busy fall, taking unofficial visits with Kansas, Missouri, Kansas State, and Nebraska.

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Nebraska the best chance of landing him at 43.4%, with Missouri a close second at 25.7% and Kansas also firmly in the mix at 11.6%.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Although NC State will have to make up a lot of ground in Rhymes’ recruitment over the next few weeks, the good news for the Wolfpack is that the young linebacker hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision.

As Rhymes enters the spring of his junior year at North Kansas City, he’ll likely begin scheduling visits to some of his favorite schools in April, May, and June. If the Wolfpack can get him on campus in Raleigh, they should be able to improve their standing in his recruitment.

While the odds are currently stacked against NC State in the battle for Rhymes, if Doeren and company can continue to strengthen their relationship with him over the coming months, they should be able to position themselves as a contender in his recruitment.

