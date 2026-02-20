NC State Offers Talented 2027 Lineman

Throughout the college football offseason, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been working tirelessly on the 2027 recruiting trail and aren’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

As the 2027 recruiting cycle intensifies, NC State is extending offers and making progress with several of the nation’s top prospects, most recently targeting a talented offensive lineman from Arizona.

Wolfpack Extends Offer to 2027 Offensive Lineman

On Feb. 18, NC State extended an offer to Tye Kennedy, a 2027 offensive lineman prospect from Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona. He announced the offer on X, noting that it came after a conversation with offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

“After an amazing conversation with [Coach Tujague,] I am so grateful to announce I have received my [20th] d1 offer to NC State!!!”Kennedy wrote.

Although Kennedy doesn’t have a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he’s still a talented offensive lineman, and he only played four games during his junior season at Mountain View due to injury. With a strong senior season, he should finish the 2027 cycle as a three-star prospect or higher.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

Despite his lack of recognition on most national recruiting sites, Kennedy has still caught the attention of several Division I programs. NC State was the 12th Power Four school to offer the young offensive lineman, joining Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Stanford, TCU, Utah, and Washington.

Not only is Kennedy a talented prospect, but he also comes from a family of talented offensive linemen. His father, Lincoln Kennedy, and his brother, Zach Banner, were star offensive tackles at Washington and USC, respectively, and both went on to play in the NFL.

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) lines up against Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Bryson Eason (20) during the first quarter at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While NC State’s offer comes relatively late in Kennedy’s process, no program has emerged as a clear frontrunner in his recruitment, and the Wolfpack will have plenty of time to gain ground with the Mountain View star.

As of now, Kennedy hasn’t set a commitment date, and he’s unlikely to make a decision soon. Doeren and his staff should aim to get him on campus in Raleigh for a visit this spring as they continue to improve their standing in his recruitment.

Although NC State will face competition from several programs for Kennedy, extending him an offer at least opens the door to landing him. If the Wolfpack can make a strong early impression on him, they should be able to position themselves as a serious contender for the 6’6”, 280-pound offensive lineman.

Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process. Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.