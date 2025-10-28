How Paul McNeil Stole the Show in Greensboro Win
GREENSBORO — Sophomore guard Paul McNeil was one of only two returners for Will Wade's NC State program. McNeil began his career under head coach Kevin Keatts, but opted to stay for another year with Wade as the head man.
His decision to run with the Wolfpack for another year already paid off in a major way. Wade showed his confidence in McNeil's growth and called the final play of an exhibition matchup against South Carolina for the sophomore guard.
Trailing by one, McNeil came around a screen hoping for a clean look at the basket. Instead, South Carolina pressured him on the catch. He took one dribble to his left to create space and rose up for a 3-point jumper.
Moments after he drained the clutch three in front of a solid crowd of Wolfpack fans who made the trip to Greensboro to see Wade's team for the first time, McNeil was carried off the court by his teammates.
Even in an exhibition game, the vibe around the NC State program felt different. McNeil, likely underused in his first season with the program, made what many envisioned the Wolfpack would be a reality before the season even began.
Confidence in McNeil
Throughout the offseason, Wade and the other members of the Wolfpack roster called McNeil one of the most improved players on the team. His shooting stroke was the talk of training camp, as he shot a high percentage on tracked threes during practices. As for the final shot, the sophomore guard was ready if his number was called.
"Even though I had a tough first half of the second half, (Wade) still trusted me. The ball was in my hands, so I had to make the shot," McNeil said. "That’s all I was thinking: 'Just make the shot, and go home.'"
McNeil bookended the win with 3-point makes. In between those two baskets, he made just one three and no other field goals. Still, his teammates never lost confidence in his ability. He finished with nine points, making three of his nine field goal attempts.
"We know what kind of player he is and he’s not a person where you've got to build his confidence. He already had confidence," Quadir Copeland said. "He had an off shooting night in the first half and he still kept shooting. At the end of the day, he's going to go guns blazing and we’re going to have his back.
While the win won't go on NC State's official record, it showed the team what needs work and what its strengths are heading into the season. One of those strengths is a deadly sharpshooter who just needs the ball in his hands to impact the game.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.