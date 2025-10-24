Meet The Pitt Playmakers NC State Can’t Afford To Ignore
RALEIGH — Coming off of the bye week, NC State had more time to learn the intricacies of their opponent than it has had all season long. What the Wolfpack learned was that the 5-2 Pitt Panthers pose several very difficult challenges, particularly with some talented players on the offensive side.
The Panthers made a somewhat surprising move at quarterback with a 2-2 record, benching Eli Holstein in favor of true freshman signal caller Mason Heintschel. Since making the change, Pitt hasn't lost a game. Heintschel combined for over 600 passing yards in his first two outings and has talented playmakers around him, making for a tough matchup for a downtrodden Wolfpack defense.
Desmond Reid
Since transferring from Western Carolina, Reid has proven he was always ready for the FBS level of college football. He joined the Pitt program before the 2024 campaign and finished his first season with the Panthers with 966 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns, including a punt return.
Compared to some of NC State's opponents throughout 2025, Reid profiles like Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne the most. A tough, physical runner, he can make defenses pay for not gang-tackling and create explosive plays after contact.
Reid is particularly valuable as a receiver out of the backfield. Against Florida State, he caught eight passes for 155 yards and scored twice. He finished with over 200 yards of total offense in the upset win over the Seminoles. Reid dealt with an injury and missed a pair of games, lowering his total output, but he remains a massive problem for NC State's defense. When he's on the field, Pitt is 4-1.
Kenny Johnson
While another Western Carolina transfer, Raphael Williams Jr., leads Pitt in receiving yards through the first seven games, Johnson has been an incredibly dynamic option in the Panther offense. The junior tallied up 26 receptions for 393 yards and two touchdowns through the 5-2 start. However, his special teams ability might be an even greater cause for concern for the Pack.
As evidenced by his 66-yard punt return for a touchdown in Pitt's latest win over Syracuse, Johnson can hit another gear and make tacklers pay. In Heintschel's first performance, Johnson was his go-to target, amassing nine receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Between him and Williams, the NC State defensive backs will have their hands full.
Mason Heintschel
The aforementioned Panther quarterback stepped into the starting role for head coach Pat Narduzzi and immediately made his coach look good for making the switch. Against a lowly Boston College squad, Heintschel completed 30 of his 41 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns. He turned the ball over twice in the win over FSU, but still finished with 321 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The freshman struggled in a more defense-focused matchup in the JMA Wireless Dome against Syracuse in his third game. However, he showed some strength with his legs, darting around for 36-yard touchdown run in the 30-13 win.
His newfound mobility could cause problems for the Wolfpack and he clearly has been at his best when the Panthers are playing in front of their home crowd. While Syracuse hasn't looked the same since losing quarterback Steve Angeli, winning in Central New York is rarely easy.
Raphael Williams Jr.
Williams and Johnson create one of the most explosive receiver duos in the ACC when on the field with one another. Both players average over 15 yards per reception and can be serious downfield threats, no matter which quarterback is throwing them the ball.
While he hasn't been quite as effective with Heintschel under center, Williams proved he was still the team's alpha wideout against Florida State. The senior racked up 78 yards on six receptions against the Seminoles. Williams hasn't cracked the end zone since Holstein hit the bench, so he could be due for a score against the Wolfpack. However, NC State's cornerbacks are skilled and likely the best he's faced in several weeks.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.