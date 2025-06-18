Panthers Fans Had Incredible Gesture for Sam Reinhart After Stanley Cup Final Win
Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart played hero for the team on Tuesday night as he scored four goals during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to help the Panthers secure their second consecutive championship.
In a show of their appreciation for Reinhart's brilliant outing in the elimination game, fans in Florida took to his house with an awesome gesture. Hats were scattered across Reinhart's lawn, a tribute to the hat-trick he scored on Tuesday night.
Reinhart clinched his hat-trick around the midway point of the third period after the Oilers emptied their net while trailing 3–0. The 29-year-old buried two empty-net goals in the third period in order to seal Florida's win, and fans made certain to show a gesture of their gratitude for his performance.
Reinhart became the first player to score four goals in a Stanley Cup Final-clinching victory since Babe Dye achieved the rare feat more than 100 years ago in 1922 with the Toronto St. Pats.
Since joining the Panthers organization in 2021, Reinhart has been a crucial piece for Florida and played a pivotal role in the team's back-to-back title wins. During this latest playoff run, Reinhart had 23 points in 21 games, including 11 goals.