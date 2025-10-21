What Pat Narduzzi Said About Facing NC State This Week
RALEIGH — The Pitt Panthers are set to face the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday in Pittsburgh, with Pitt trying to take down NC State for the first time in the Dave Doeren era.
The Panthers are rolling since making a change at quarterback, with true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel leading Pitt to a 3-0 record in his three starts. The Panthers are in the mix in the ACC at 5-2 with just one conference loss.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi knows Doeren and the Wolfpack won't be an easy fight for his team. The Panther leader spoke to the media Monday about the upcoming matchup and shared some praise for Doeren's program and some of his best players.
What Narduzzi Said
What it takes to beat NC State
- "To beat this North Carolina State football team, which is the most talented football team that we will have played to date — I can guarantee that, they are the most talented, they're well coached — we'll have to play a complete game."
- "If that happens Saturday, one of those offense or defense phases doesn't play good, it will not be a good Saturday afternoon, so that will be what we prepare for."
On NC State head coach Dave Doeren
- "Dave Doeren, he's a great friend. He's a great coach. He's a great person. He's been in this league for a long time and he's won a lot of football games. I have a ton of respect for him and what he does there at North Carolina State."
- "He does a great job recruiting. He finds guys that fit his system and they are talented."
On the Wolfpack offense
- "Offensively, CJ Bailey, it starts with him at quarterback. A young kid that is efficient. He can run. He's athletic and he's accurate. They're one of the most efficient passing offenses in the country."
- "(Hollywood Smothers) is really good. Their tailback is special. Best tailback we've faced to this point. One of the top two leading receivers as well. He's a bounce runner. He's got speed. He's as close to a guy like Des Reid as we'll face this year so far..."
On the Wolfpack defensive line
- "This will be the best set of defensive ends that we will have faced as well. The one defensive end... Sabastian Harsh, and then (Cian Slone) is on the other side, those are the two best defensive ends we'll have faced this year so far."
- "Our tackles will have to play really good for us to have a chance to throw the football at all. Obviously, in the run game, they're good versus the run and they're good versus the pass. They're not just pass rushers."
