NC State's Brandon Cleveland Key Player For Wolfpack
The NCAA Football season is fast approaching. That means it is almost time to have Saturdays packed with NC State Wolfpack football. It is a great time for all the fans to get back into football and see what the Wolfpack has in store for the 2025 season. It is also a time to see what the season can look like early on and see if the season is going to be a success.
One player that is going to be big for the Wolfpack on the defensive side of the ball next season is going to be defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland. Cleveland will be entering his final season as a member of the Wolfpack team and he is going to be the tone setter and the leader both on and off the field for his team next season. It is a big year for him as he looks to climb the college ranks in his final season and also on NFL draft boards.
• Starting nose tackle in every game of the 2024 season.
• Tallied 36 total tackles and registered five quarterback hurries.
• One of the most improved players on defense in 2024.
• Recovered a fumble in the win over Northern Illinois, the Pack would go on to score a TD off that turnover.
• Named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Wuerffel Trophy.
• Has added 35 lbs. to his frame since arriving on campus.
Cleveland has also been nominated for the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. That is a good honor for Cleveland as it shows how much of a good teammate and leader he is on and off the football field.
“It goes by so quickly,” said Cleveland about entering his senior season at NC State. “Sometimes I forget that I am the older guy. So when someone is doing something wrong, I have to make sure I correct it … I have been trying to get back to the flow of things because I have been out of it for a little bit. So just trying to get back into the flow.”
“Definitely just leading by example and doing the right thing at all times because you gotta make sure you are being vocal and just loving and supporting people.
The NC State Wolfpack will have a good bounce-back season. They have a lot of talent coming back from last season, and they should be good heading into 2025.