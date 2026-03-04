Wolfpack Pulls Out Late Win in Ranked Matchup

RALEIGH — In a matchup between ranked opponents, No. 16 Coastal Carolina and No. 13 NC State threw punches at one another like it was a heavyweight boxing match. The Wolfpack eventually jumped in front, but the Chanticleers had an answer, tying the game in the top of the eighth inning. It all came down to one clutch moment from the hero of the day.

First baseman Chris McHugh smashed a home run in the first inning to tie the game, but his big opportunity came with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. With the game tied at four apiece, one swing of the bat from McHugh put the Wolfpack up 6-4, as he smashed another homer over the left-field fence. He hit his fifth and sixth homers in the victory for the Pack.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

CF Ty Head: 1-4, K 1B Chris McHugh: 2-4, 3 R, 2 HR (6), 3 RBI, BB 2B Luke Nixon: 3-5, RBI, R 3B Sherman Johnson: 1-3, R, BB RF Brayden Fraasman: 3-5, 2 RBI DH Andrew Wiggins: 0-2, 2 BB SS Mikey Ryan: 1-3, BB C Drew Lanphere: 0-3, R, BB LF Rett Johnson: 1-4

RHP Heath Andrews: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

RHP Anderson Nance: 2 IP, 3 K

RHP Truitt Manuel: H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB

RHP Collins Black: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

What happened in the game?

The two squads traded solo home runs early in the game. Coastal left fielder Blagen Pado hammered one off Andrews in the top of the first, but the Wolfpack offense had a response right away. McHugh worked the count in his favor and then took Case Bosch deep. After that, things fell into a bit of a stalemate, as both pitchers cruised for a few innings.

The Chanticleers finally broke the tie in the fifth inning with a base hit to right field, bringing one run across the plate. NC State had its chances throughout the prior few innings, but couldn't make anything happen. After five innings of two-run ball from Andrews, the Wolfpack turned to Nance, who carved through the Coastal order for two innings.

NC State loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but once again couldn't bring home a run. Lanphere popped out in the infield to end the frame, continuing a frustrating offensive day for the Wolfpack. Avent's squad had nine outs to make something happen against the Chanticleers. Nixon proved to be the clutch bat the Pack needed in that moment.

After Head was thrown out trying to steal third base on a McHugh walk in the bottom of the seventh, Nixon came to the plate with two outs. He ripped a triple down the right field line and McHugh just beat the tag at the plate, knotting the game at two apiece. Coastal Carolina challenged the play, but the call stood.

Fraasman returned to the starting lineup after sitting out on Sunday and came to the plate with runners on first and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. He battled back in a 1-2 count before ripping a double to right-center to give his team a two-run lead.

The Chanticleers tied it up in the top of the eighth, but Black limited the damage to just two runs in what could've been a far more dangerous inning. Lanphere worked a four-pitch walk, with the lineup eventually turning to McHugh, who broke the tie. Black came out for another inning of work and slammed the door, giving the Pack its biggest win of the 2026 season.

Now, NC State turns its attention to more midweek action on Wednesday, with Queens University of Charlotte coming up to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack. Tuesday's game had the feel of a matchup between strong conference opponents come April or May, which should help NC State in the weeks to come as it continues to cruise through the non-conference slate.

The Pack's newfound power and rebuilt offense have been something of a revelation and finally proved itself against a formidable opponent on Tuesday. If that continues into ACC play, a special season could be on the horizon for Avent's group.

