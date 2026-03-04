Chris McHugh Finding Power Pays Major Dividends for NC State

RALEIGH — NC State first baseman Chris McHugh came into the season as one of the stronger bats on Elliott Avent's roster, but never showed tremendous power during the 2025 season. He hit just seven home runs in his sophomore year. After 11 games, including a clutch two-home run effort against No. 16 Coastal Carolina, McHugh has six homers on the season.

As for the change, he's just one of several members of the Wolfpack to make minor tweaks to their approach and mechanics at the plate, which is paying major dividends for the program in the early part of the season. McHugh hammered a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give his team a lead good enough to hold off the talented Chanticleers and earn the Pack its 11th win.

Trusting the process at the plate

Between his freshman year with VCU and his first season in Raleigh, McHugh was a highly productive hitter, but never to the extent that he's shown in the 2026 season. The power is the biggest reason why, as he's become a different level of threat in what appears to be a loaded NC State lineup after the first 11 games. His confidence to hit with power is nothing new.

"I always had it. It was just more about lifting the ball in the air and I've finally figured out how to do that, so it should be good," McHugh said. "It was a mechanical adjustment that we worked on all fall ... Coming back into preseason, it was just about lowering the hands a little more and I think that's the biggest thing. I've found it."

A confident McHugh is problematic for the Wolfpack's opposition. Avent, a strong believer in the importance of confidence within his players, is well aware of that fact. His goal throughout the season has been to give his players as many opportunities to show what they can do now, so that they're ready for when the fires of conference play begin at the Doak. McHugh is no exception.

"He's a good hitter. We know that," Avent said. "He believes in himself, he works hard, he plays the game well. I remember watching the World Series ... And the first baseman (Ernie Clement) who I fell in love with ... He ran the bases so well in that World Series and he was unbelievable defensively and Chris made an unbelievable play ... I'm just pleased with everything Chris does."

Finding it in the clutch

Every time it felt like the Wolfpack wanted to pull away, it came up painfully short. When McHugh came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth, he flipped a switch and entered a zone only the hottest of hitters know about.

"I'm antsy, I think there were two outs," McHugh said, describing the at-bat that changed the game. "Right when I saw the hanging breaking ball, I felt something inside me and I got so excited."

He hammered the ball to deep left field, earning his team the victory. McHugh proved to be just one of the multiple confident cogs in an NC State lineup raking at a level that ranks amongst the top programs in college baseball. Now, the Wolfpack has proven it against a far more reputable opponent, with McHugh shining brightest.

