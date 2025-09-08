NC State Quarterback Speaks After High-Level Performance
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey continued his impressive start to his second year with the NC State program. The signal caller led the Wolfpack to a 35-31 victory over Virginia.
Bailey showed off his improved passing ability and his athleticism on the ground. The quarterback threw for 200 yards and a touchdown, completing over 70% of his passes. He added 44 yards on the ground and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Bailey spoke to the media after the win, discussing both his performance and his teammates' rising up in the second half to come back and win the game.
Watch Bailey's Press Conference here
Here are some of CJ Bailey's quotes from the media availability:
On the performance of Hollywood Smothers out of the backfield
- Bailey: "It was great to see Hollywood get in the mix and do a lot for this team. He's been a guy that’s been grinding hard all camp, and he showed this game, and last game, he’s one of our most important players on offense, and we need him for the rest of the year."
On improving his run game
- Bailey: "With my ability to run, it showed this game, and I think my legs are going to help me out during the season, but I really enjoy scoring points, doing whatever it takes for the team to win."
On the team's halftime adjustments after going down 24-14
- Bailey: "It was just our leaders coming together, our captains coming in and leading the locker room. The really big thing was playing good football. We just need to be better, be more aggressive and smarter with everything. We were just drilling that into their heads. We’ve got to keep playing like it’s never over. It’s four quarters of football, and it showed in the game."
On the offensive line improving throughout the game and improving run blocking
- Bailey: "We just knew we had to get physical, creating lanes and holes for Hollywood Smothers, so I just credit the whole line for everything…pass protection, run blocking…they did it they did it all. I congratulate them boys, salute to them boys, they did an awesome job with blocking and protection."
