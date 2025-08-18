Ex-NC State Receiver Praised by New Quarterback
NC State football took a major blow when wide receiver Kevin Concepcion opted to leave the program after the 2024 season. The Wolfpack was left with a group of young and relatively inexperienced pass catchers in his absence.
The wideout was graded as a four-star transfer option by 247Sports upon entering the portal. Concepcion ended up with Texas A&M and looks to be developing a strong rapport with his new quarterback in College Station.
Welcome to the SEC
Despite the steeper competition and expectations in the SEC, Concepcion seems to be fitting in with his new team relatively well. His new quarterback, Marcel Reed, made an appearance on SportsCenter on Thursday.
During his ESPN appearance, Reed was asked which of his teammates stood out. He was quick to answer with the name of the former NC State standout.
“I just mentioned him earlier, but you know, he’s one of our top receivers. You know, he has a history of being a really good receiver and I’m really excited to play beside him this year," Reed said.
The Aggies enter the 2025 season ranked No. 19 on the opening AP Poll, looking to improve in year two under head coach Mike Elko. Concepcion was added to help bolster a young offense and give Reed some much-needed help.
The move provided Concepcion with serious financial gains as well, as On3's Pete Nakos reported that the receiver made over $2.5 million in NIL deals since joining the Aggies.
Concepcion's Wolfpack Career
Losing Concepcion was a big blow for the Wolfpack. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey relied heavily on the receiver in his freshman season a year ago.
In his freshman season, Concepcion looked like he could be a star for years to come for NC State. He tallied 71 catches for 839 yards and hauled in 10 touchdowns in his first year. The offense as a whole took a massive step back in his sophomore season. He finished with just 53 catches for 460 yards and six touchdowns.
Tight end Justin Joly will be the team's top pass-catching option in 2025 until the receivers gain some much-needed experience early in the season. The program is hoping Concepcion's absence will open up some targets for returners like Noah Rogers this season.
