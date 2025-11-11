Wolfpack Rundown: Big Games Ahead Across NC State Sports
With the football and basketball seasons crossing over, it is a busy time on campus for NC State's athletics programs. Wolfpack men's and women's basketball will be back in action throughout the week, while the football team heads to South Florida to face the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, get the full rundown from host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett on the Wolfpack's upcoming schedule across both sports.
Watch the Episode
NC State football coach Dave Doeren spoke about the upcoming matchup against Miami at his Monday press conference. Find out what he said below:
Reflecting on the win over Georgia Tech
- "It was an awesome night, great environment. Just a bunch of guys that went out there and played together and what we've been trying to get for four quarters, we finally got. It was a really fun night. The rooms that needed to step up because of the players that were out... It was a team effort, and we played well off of each other."
- "We knew that they'd score points and we had to stop them enough and play really well offensively and we did. We'd get touchdowns and hold them to a field goal. We had some really good red zone stops and, obviously, a big interception to close the game out... And so it's just a really good growth by the football team. With all the things we've been through that are well documented, it was great to see them step up and play that way in a game of that magnitude, in a game we needed to win."
Overall thoughts on Miami
- "Just look at them statistically, averaging 33 points a game, holding teams to 15. Stopping the run, 88 yards a game they're giving up. A bunch of weapons, can't say enough about their freshman receiver, No. 10 (Malachi) Toney, what a good football player he is. Quarterback's got a lot of weapons around him."
- "Offensive line is big and does a really good job in pass protection, clean pockets. Defensively, probably the best defensive line that we'll see all year. When you look at all four starters, four NFL guys..."
