Sabastian Harsh Details NC State Mindset Ahead of Georgia Tech
RALEIGH — Coming off a 53-34 loss to Pittsburgh, NC State needed a hard reset. The players opted to host a players-only meeting after returning from the game Sunday to try to turn things around after losing four of their last five games.
One member of the team who became more of a leader than many expected over the first eight weeks was defensive end Sabastian Harsh.
The Wyoming transfer spoke to members of the media and revealed the meeting. He also discussed Saturday's massive matchup against No. 8 Georgia Tech and its talented quarterback, Heisman candidate Haynes King.
Notable Quotes from Harsh
On how he keeps a positive mindset during times of adversity, like the latest stretch
- "I just try to be around my teammates, around my brothers. Hang out with them outside of football, just kind of make a little disconnect there. do stuff outside of the field and try to take my mind off of everything else that's going on."
- "Just being able to find something that you enjoy doing outside of the sport."
On Georgia Tech and its quarterback, Haynes King
- "I think they're a really good team. They do a lot of different stuff on offense. Explosive. Really good quarterback. Hard-nosed defense. They're a really good team. It comes down to preparation, getting ready for it. Excited to play these guys."
- "(King is a) super strong runner. Really good on his feet. He's quick. He's able to make guys miss. Kudos to him, great player. Excited."
On the team meeting on Sunday and how it changed the mindset of the team
- "We had a players' meeting. We talked it out. We hashed stuff out between all of us. Just being able to lean on each other as a whole team, as players, everyone's spirits are up. Understanding that I can lean on my brother to the left of me, to the right of me, just the same as I would my real brother or real sister. Just being able to rely on guys that I trust, that makes a really big difference."
On whether the meeting felt different from anything else he's dealt with in his career
- "Yeah. I mean, it's always a hard thing. I think it's definitely a little bit different. That's one of the first times I've had to go through something like that, just having guys on the team step up and really take charge."
- "I thought it was really good. I think it's a great thing when coaches don't have to harp on it so much anymore and guys on the team start stepping and saying things. You start making improvements a lot quicker."
