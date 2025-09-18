Young Wolfpack Safety Offers Unique Insight Before Duke Matchup
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Throughout its undefeated start to the 2025 season, NC State's defense has been an up-and-down unit. The Wolfpack struggled late against East Carolina before making a game-winning play in the fourth quarter, but then came out poorly against both Virginia and Wake Forest in the next two games.
Because of the bizarre start and frequent second-half adjustments being made by the Wolfpack coaching staff, several young players are being thrust into more prominent roles than many expected. One of those defenders is redshirt freshman safety Brody Barnhardt, who will get the start for the second straight week against Duke in Durham on Saturday.
As the team prepares to face quarterback Darian Mensah and the Blue Devils, Barnhardt spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon about his journey and expectations for the matchup.
Watch Barnhardt's availability here
Here is a partial transcript of Barnhardt's press conference:
On earning a starting role against Wake Forest
- Barnhardt: "It was a good feeling, considering last year, I didn't play much at all. Going into this year, coach (Charlton) Warren coming in, helping me a lot at the safety position. He's a very good coach. He's helped me a lot, so I think going in there, I was pretty confident going into the game."
On what he learned as a redshirt freshman with limited opportunities to play
- Barnhardt: "Composure. I feel like I would've been a lot more nervous playing in these games. I feel like I'm pretty more mellow and even-toned throughout the whole game."
On winning close games early in the 2025 season
- Barnhardt: "Our whole team, we don't back down. We're down in a game, you know the Wolfpack is going to fight and we're going to bring it. Along with the coaches, coach Warren and coach (DJ) Eliot, great game plans at halftime, switching it up, they did a tremendous job."
On having fellow redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III playing alongside him
- Barnhardt: "Me and Ronnie, we're going through the same thing both being younger safeties that are playing. Good thing we've got JJ (Johnson) and Renté (Hinton) and some of the older guys in the safety room to help us with whatever we need."
