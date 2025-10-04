NC State Makes Changes To Depth Chart Amid Injury Struggles
RALEIGH — NC State (3-2, 1-2 ACC) is set to take on the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) in the friendly confines of Carter-Finley Stadium in Week 6. The Wolfpack did not release an official depth chart at the beginning of the week, but has released one on game day.
The team is dealing with a flurry of injuries on the defensive side of the ball and lacked clarity throughout the week as to who might be available against the Camels Saturday. Several key members of the defense will not play, including middle linebacker and team captain Sean Brown. This caused a shift in position for several players.
What Changes Did NC State Make?
Offensively, the Wolfpack depth chart remains mostly the same as it has been over the last three weeks. True freshman Spike Sowells officially earned the starting right guard spot over the last two games and will get the first-team reps in that spot once again.
The Wolfpack made a number of changes defensively. With Brown, nickel Jackson Vick, safety Brody Barnhardt and others missing, several players shifted positionally and a few entered the starting lineup for the first time.
In Brown's absence, fellow team captain Caden Fordham will move over to middle linebacker. It won't be a totally new position for Fordham, as he played some middle linebacker before his injury in the 2024 season. Freshman backer LaCorian Hodge should rotate with the veteran linebacker throughout the game and provide necessary relief. Kenny Soares Jr., who had been starting in the SAM linebacker spot, slides over to Fordham's spot as the starting weakside linebacker.
Graduate senior linebacker Kelvon McBride is set to officially return from injury and will play the SAM spot for Soares. His reinforcement will be freshman Ke'Von Carter, the other half of the freshman linebacker duo that has worked its way into the rotation over the last two games.
In the secondary, redshirt freshman Ronnie Royal III is back in the starting lineup as the free safety. Royal came in to replace the injured Barnhardt in the Virginia Tech game, but struggled mightily, as he has for much of the season. Sophomore Zack Meyers should be in the mix for the second straight week as well.
