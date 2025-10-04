How NC State Is Battling the Injury Bug
RALEIGH — Injuries are a part of every college football season. NC State is learning that the hard way, especially on the defensive side of the ball, in the first half of the 2025 season.
The Wolfpack enters a Week 6 matchup against Campbell of the Coastal Athletic Association, likely missing several key pieces for the defense. The unit will also be without primary defensive coordinator DJ Eliot for another game, although he will at least be around the team in the prelude to the game.
So, what's the story with the Wolfpack's plethora of injuries? The Wolfpack didn't release an official depth chart and the program isn't required to release an availability report for the ACC, as it won't be playing another team from the conference. Even so, the NC State game notes provided some insight into who will and will not be available for the Wolfpack in the matchup with the Fighting Camels.
The Recent Adds
The Wolfpack will be without one of its key defensive captains in the matchup against Campbell. Middle linebacker Sean Brown was listed as out for the matchup after leaving during the Virginia Tech game with an injury. Brown played 53 snaps in the loss to the Hokies before heading to the medical tent. Brown's absence opens more playing time for the freshmen duo of LaCorian Hodge and Ke'Von Carter.
Brown wasn't the only defender to suffer an injury against Virginia Tech. Redshirt freshman safety Brody Barnhardt, who was quietly becoming one of the more consistent performers on the defense, had to be helped off the field in the first half after suffering an injury.
Barnhardt joins a group that the Wolfpack game notes called the "Bermuda Triangle," as the Wolfpack lost three nickels and safeties before the season even got started.
Jaren Sensabaugh, Terrente Hinton and Isaiah Crowell all went down before or during the first game. All three are set to miss the remainder of the season, according to the game notes. Bardnhardt and Jackson Vick added to that group after leaving in the Duke and Virginia Tech games, forcing players like Asaad Brown Jr. and Ronnie Royal III into the mix.
Helping From the Sidelines
The Wolfpack suffered several key injuries in the 2024 season as well. Doeren pushed players like Fordham, who missed over half of 2024 with a knee injury, to step up as leaders on the sideline for those tasked with replacing them on the field. That policy hasn't changed in 2025.
"Helping guys, sitting in meetings with them, talking to them on the field when they're out there, encouraging them, coaching them. All those guys pour back into the program the right way," Doeren said.
He specifically mentioned the relationship between Vick and Asaad Brown as one that's blossomed over the last three weeks. After Wednesday's practice, Brown mentioned leaning on all of the injured nickels for wisdom as he deals with the starting role.
Many of the injured players are experienced ones. The linebacker corps not only lost Sean Brown, but also Norfolk State transfer AJ Richardson, who looked to be one of the primary leaders for the defense outside of the captains. While none of the injuries are ideal, the veteran players do provide Doeren with a stable of extra coaches in some ways.
- "That's something in our program, whether you're injured or not. We ask older players to help younger players all the time. And so there's that servanthood as part of our leadership program that our guys do naturally," Doeren said.
Reinforcements?
NC State did receive some good news on the injury front during the preparations for Campbell, however. Linebacker Kelvon McBride returned to the team from an injury that held him out for the first five weeks. McBride offers some additional depth to the linebacker corps alongside Carter and Hodge.
- "It's nice to add a player for once. I'm excited for Kelvon. He's done a great job in his recovery. He's been locked in at every meeting, every practice, every walkthrough. He jumped on the field," Doeren said.
- "Obviously, we've got to get him in game shape. Conditioning is one thing, but football is another. But his recall and mastery of the system. It's like he's been out there. So it's nice to have him back on defense and on special teams, because he was one of our core contributors on special teams for the last two years."
With McBride back in the mix, the Wolfpack defense will look to turn things around Saturday. Kickoff against the Fighting Camels is scheduled for 2 P.M. EST.
