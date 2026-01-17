Wolfpack Shores Up Linebacker Corps With Latest Commitment

RALEIGH — While the transfer portal window is on the verge of being closed, programs around the country are making final additions to their rosters for the 2026 season. NC State still had a handful of positions of need, as a sizable chunk of contributors moved on from the Wolfpack via graduation and the portal itself.

NC State secured a key commitment from former Penn State linebacker DaKaari Nelson, according to an announcement from On3. The Pack needed to replace some major holes in the linebacker corps and Nelson should have an immediate chance to contribute in defensive coordinator DJ Eliot’s scheme.

What the Nelson addition means

NC State bolstered its linebacker room with a commitment from Penn State transfer DaKaari Nelson.



The former No. 178 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle posted 10 total tackles over the last two seasons.



More here: https://t.co/TJQudmxHko pic.twitter.com/oqt9V4XaU5 — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) January 17, 2026

Nelson was mostly a contributor to Penn State's special teams during the 2025 season, although he played in every game for the Nittany Lions. 193 snaps came with the special teams unit for Nelson, where he logged four tackles. The linebacker fits into NC State's tendency to look for former highly-rated recruits who haven't found a role at the collegiate level after one or two seasons.

Things went slightly differently than Nelson likely expected when he committed to Penn State out of high school. He was a coveted four-star recruit, but played safety, not linebacker. However, he changed his body during his three seasons in State College, adding large amounts of weight to get up to 233 pounds. The Wolfpack recently completed a safety-to-linebacker change with Sean Brown, a solid contributor on the defense before suffering a season-ending injury midway through the 2025 season.

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback A.J. Harris (4) hugs Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker DaKaari Nelson (8) Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State has a knack for getting the most out of the linebacker position. Since Dave Doeren took over the program 13 seasons ago, the Wolfpack has produced several highly-productive players at various linebacker positions, headlined by Payton Wilson, Bradley Chubb, Drake Thomas, Germaine Pratt and Isaiah Moore. That might be appealing to a player like Nelson looking for a fresh start.

The program already secured one commitment from a Penn State program that underwent a complete overhaul after the firing of James Franklin. King Mack, a talented safety, joined the Pack last week and likely played a role in bringing the linebacker to Raleigh.

Nelson very well could be the missing piece for the Wolfpack defense in 2026. The team has young talent returning at that position, but the addition of Nelson will go a long way in adding important depth to a linebacker corps that could take great steps under Eliot.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.