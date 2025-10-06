Special Teams Blunders Becoming a Problem For NC State
RALEIGH — While winning 56-10 should bring significant confidence to NC State as a whole, one unit's performance continued to be a concern for head coach Dave Doeren and the staff.
The Wolfpack struggled to play clean games in the first half of the season, whether it was defensive miscues or penalties. The latest issue has been an increased lack of awareness and skill by the special teams unit. Even against Campbell, NC State's special teams made a few errors that frustrated the veteran head coach to the point where he brought it up after the game.
NC State will need to clean up these issues if it wants to compete in some of the more challenging games down the stretch. One of the problems might've been solved in the game, but others still remain for the unit.
Enter Anderson
Throughout fall camp, there was discussion of a brewing battle over the starting slot receiver spot between true freshman Teddy Hoffmann and incumbent sophomore Terrell Anderson. Hoffmann's bond with sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and skill beyond his years earned him a smaller role in the offense, as well as the job as the team's punt returner. Anderson has emerged as the team's top receiver in the last three weeks, however.
Hoffmann showed some problems returning punts against Duke, but didn't make any critical mistakes. However, he made a pair of errors against Campbell, which may have cost him the role moving forward. In the first quarter, Hoffmann muffed a punt and the Camels recovered and scored their lone touchdown of the game. He muffed another one in the first half, prompting Doeren and his staff to replace Hoffmann with Anderson.
- "Obviously disappointed that catching a punt is so hard, but I think out of this, we found our punt returner with Terrell Anderson, so that might be the thing I'm most excited about coming out of the game. We finally got a guy back there that knows what to do," Doeren said.
Anderson appeared to run his first punt back for a touchdown, but a holding penalty by freshman linebacker LaCorian Hodge wiped the score off the board. The mistakes by the Wolfpack youngsters caught the ire of their head coach.
- "Freshman guys got to understand when they're playing, doesn't matter what age they are. They got to be mature and they got to handle the game," Doeren said.
More Blunders
Kickoff specialist Charlie Birtwistle booted one of the Wolfpack kickoffs out of bounds for a penalty. While the mistake didn't cost NC State, it's an issue that can't happen if the team wants to survive games in the upcoming stretch. Doeren's continuing frustration with the unit will be something to watch in the coming weeks.
"What you do in practice has got to show up in games. Special teams area continues to be a poor spot for me with our performance," Doeren said.
