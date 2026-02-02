NC State Staff Visits Top 2027 Cornerback Target

College football programs across the country have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail over the past month as the 2027 cycle continues to heat up.

NC State has been among the most active teams lately, extending offers to several talented prospects and making progress with some of its top targets. One of those targets is a 3-star in-state cornerback whom Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff recently visited.

Dave Doeren and Wolfpack Staff Visit 3-Star 2027 Cornerback

On Jan. 28, Doeren, along with his defensive coordinator, DJ Eliot, and cornerbacks coach, Brian Mitchell, traveled to Clayton, North Carolina, to take a home visit with Ak Crumel, a three-star cornerback from Clayton High School. Crumel shared photos with him and the coaches on X and thanked them for the visit.

“Thanks to [NC State Football] for coming to visit me today at school and home," Crumel wrote.

Crumel has been one of NC State’s top targets throughout his recruitment. The Wolfpack first extended an offer to him in May 2024 and has hosted him on campus in Raleigh for several unofficial visits.

Although several programs are pursuing Crumel, he recently named NC State as one of the two programs that have stood out to him most, alongside UNC, noting that he has a strong relationship with Doeren and Mitchell.

With Doeren and company’s home visit last week, NC State likely further boosted its standing with the three-star cornerback. As of today, the Wolfpack are the frontrunners in Crumel’s recruitment, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently giving them a 35.4% chance to land him.

Crumel is one of the top 2027 recruits in North Carolina and would be a massive addition to NC State’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 417 overall player in the country, the No. 42 cornerback, and the No. 15 prospect from North Carolina.

Doeren and his staff have made steady progress with Crumel over the past few months, and the recent home visit was a key step in their pursuit of him. NC State should now work to bring him to campus in Raleigh for an official visit this spring before he ultimately commits to a program.

Crumel hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s currently no timeline for his decision. If the Wolfpack can continue to make progress with him in the coming months, they should be in a strong position to land one of the top cornerbacks in the 2027 class.

