4-Star Miami Tight End Commit Eyeing NC State Visit

Over the past month, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail, extending offers to and making progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 class.

While the vast majority of the prospects the Wolfpack are targeting are uncommitted, Doeren and company have shied away from pursuing prospects who have already found homes, including a four-star Miami tight end commit who’s reportedly eyeing a trip to Raleigh in the near future.

Wolfpack Targeting 4-Star 2027 Miami Tight End Commit

According to Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin, DeMarcus DeRoche, a four-star Miami tight end commit from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, plans to visit NC State at some point this spring.

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

DeRoche was pursued by several schools during his initial recruitment and ultimately committed to Miami in August. However, after former Hurricanes tight ends coach Cody Woodiel left the program at the end of the 2025 season, the young tight end has started to consider other options.

NC State has been pursuing DeRoche throughout his recruitment, first extending him an offer in June. He told Benjamin he remains interested in the Wolfpack and explained that he had recently spoken with a member of the coaching staff and enjoyed the conversation. He also noted that he likes how productive the program's tight ends have been.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

“I was talking to one of the coaches today, and I really liked the conversation,” DeRoche told Benjamin. “If you check out all of the stats for tight ends, NC State is almost first in everything. I like that.”

While it’s clear DeRoche is interested in NC State, there’s still a strong chance he’ll remain committed to Miami. Still, in today’s college football landscape, no commitment is ever safe, and he’s undoubtedly a player Doeren and his staff should pursue.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

DeRoche is listed as an athlete on most recruiting websites, but he’s widely expected to play tight end at the college level. He’d be an excellent addition to NC State’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 176 overall player in the country, the No. 9 athlete, and the No. 17 prospect in Florida.

NC State is far from the only program pursuing DeRoche, and the Wolfpack will have to compete with Miami and several other schools to win his recruitment. However, if Doeren and company can get him on campus for a visit later this offseason, they could be in a strong position to land one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

