4-Star Miami Tight End Commit Eyeing NC State Visit
In this story:
Over the past month, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail, extending offers to and making progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 class.
While the vast majority of the prospects the Wolfpack are targeting are uncommitted, Doeren and company have shied away from pursuing prospects who have already found homes, including a four-star Miami tight end commit who’s reportedly eyeing a trip to Raleigh in the near future.
Wolfpack Targeting 4-Star 2027 Miami Tight End Commit
According to Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin, DeMarcus DeRoche, a four-star Miami tight end commit from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, plans to visit NC State at some point this spring.
DeRoche was pursued by several schools during his initial recruitment and ultimately committed to Miami in August. However, after former Hurricanes tight ends coach Cody Woodiel left the program at the end of the 2025 season, the young tight end has started to consider other options.
NC State has been pursuing DeRoche throughout his recruitment, first extending him an offer in June. He told Benjamin he remains interested in the Wolfpack and explained that he had recently spoken with a member of the coaching staff and enjoyed the conversation. He also noted that he likes how productive the program's tight ends have been.
- “I was talking to one of the coaches today, and I really liked the conversation,” DeRoche told Benjamin. “If you check out all of the stats for tight ends, NC State is almost first in everything. I like that.”
While it’s clear DeRoche is interested in NC State, there’s still a strong chance he’ll remain committed to Miami. Still, in today’s college football landscape, no commitment is ever safe, and he’s undoubtedly a player Doeren and his staff should pursue.
DeRoche is listed as an athlete on most recruiting websites, but he’s widely expected to play tight end at the college level. He’d be an excellent addition to NC State’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 176 overall player in the country, the No. 9 athlete, and the No. 17 prospect in Florida.
NC State is far from the only program pursuing DeRoche, and the Wolfpack will have to compete with Miami and several other schools to win his recruitment. However, if Doeren and company can get him on campus for a visit later this offseason, they could be in a strong position to land one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.
Max Dorsey serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.