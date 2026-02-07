NC State Standing Out to 5-Star Forward

While the 2025-2026 college basketball season is in full swing, NC State head coach Will Wade and his staff have still been active on the high school recruiting trail, making progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 class.

One of those targets is a five-star small forward and a top 5 player in the country who recently highlighted NC State as one of the programs standing out in his recruitment.

NC State Making Progress with Top 2027 Small Forward

Throughout his recruitment, NC State has been targeting Moussa Kamissoko, a five-star small forward from Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York. The Wolfpack first extended an offer to him in June 2025 and has been actively pursuing him since.

Feb 20, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Basketball with the North Carolina State Wolfpack logo sits on the court during a timeout as the Wolfpack play the Boston College Eagles in the first half at PNC Arena. The North Carolina State Wolfpack won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images | Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Kamissoko has received interest from several programs and is one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 4 overall player in the country, the No. 1 small forward, and the No. 1 recruit in the state of New York.

While Kamissoko is being pursued by some of the nation’s top programs, NC State appears to be firmly in the mix for the five-star forward.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddle with head coach Will Wade during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, Kamissoko said he has a strong relationship with Wade. He noted that they text a few times a week and that he hears from the Wolfpack after his games. He also said they they his ability to guard, make plays, and get to the rim through contact.

“My relationship is good with Coach [Will] Wade,” Kamissoko told Shaw. “You know, we text or talk a few times a week. Just like sending me little motivational things. They’ll text me after my games, good or bad, but just to stay in contact."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on before the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

He continued, "They like how I can really guard. They talk a lot about how I can [be a] playmaker, and just getting to the rim and playing more through contact.”

It’s early in Kamissoko’s process, and no school has clearly separated itself in his recruitment. Still, it appears that Wade and company have made a strong early impression on the five-star.

As of now, Kamissoko hasn’t taken any visits, but he told Shaw he wants to begin scheduling visits with schools after his season with Long Island Lutheran. If NC State can continue making progress with him in the coming months and get him to Raleigh for a visit, they should be firmly in the mix for one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process. Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.