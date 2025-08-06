Former Wolfpack Golfer Makes PGA Debut
After spending four years between 2015 and 2019 with the Wolfpack men's golf team, Stephen Franken made his PGA debut over the weekend at the Wyndham Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Franken qualified for the tournament after he tied for the lowest score at a Monday qualifier in Bermuda Run, North Carolina.
While it wasn't the storybook debut Franken wanted, he nonetheless competed amongst professional golf's best for a couple of days. Franken shot an even par 70 in both the first and second rounds of the Wyndham at Sedgefield Country Club. Franken missed the cut after the first two rounds.
Former Wake Forest golfer Cam Young, whom Franken played against in college, ultimately won the tournament for his first PGA victory.
He didn't leave Greensboro without a highlight reel moment, however. On the 15th hole during his opening round, Franken stared down a 23-foot birdie opportunity. Franken rammed home the putt for birdie and was greeted by a nice applause from local fans.
Franken was nothing short of prolific during his time with the Wolfpack. He became one of the program's most accomplished golfers during his four years with the program. The Raleigh native attended Millbrook High School, where he was ranked 57th in the country by the American Junior Golf Association and made back-to-back North Carolina All-State Teams in 2013 and 2014.
Franken ultimately took his talents to NC State and stayed in his hometown of Raleigh. He played in 11 of the team's 13 tournaments as a freshman, leading his teammates with a stroke average per round of 71.8 per 18 holes.
As a sophomore, Franken exploded onto the map. He competed in every tournament that season and finished top 20 eight times and top 10 six times. He was rewarded with a spot on the All-ACC team.
In his 2018 junior season, Franken climbed the ACC mountaintop, winning the conference's player of the year award. His accolades didn't stop on the golf course, as Franken took home the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year award in 2018 as well for his exploits in the classroom. His 71.06 stroke average over 137 rounds remains the second lowest in program history.
Franken will look for more opportunities to break into the PGA world after his disappointing debut appearance. However, he checked an enormous achievement off, making a PGA appearance that many young golfers never get in their careers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.