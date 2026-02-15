NC State to Host Elite 2027 Lineman on Official Visit

The 2027 recruiting cycle has become the focal point of the college football world over the past few weeks. As the offseason continues, programs across the country are making significant progress with their top targets in the class.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail as of late. They are in contention for several talented prospects, including a four-star defensive lineman who recently announced he will take an official visit (OV) with the Wolfpack in May.

4-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman Schedules Official Visit with NC State

Last month, NC State on SI reported that the Wolfpack had extended an offer to Josepheph Buchanan, a four-star defensive lineman from the McDonough School in Baltimore, Maryland.

NC State’s offer to Buchanan came at an interesting time, as on Jan. 13, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported that the young defensive lineman had named North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Indiana as his final four schools and had set his commitment date for Feb. 15.

However, on Feb. 3, Buchanan announced he would no longer commit on the 13th, postponing his decision and leaving the door open for teams like NC State to continue making progress with him.

Doeren and his staff have taken full advantage of that opportunity and have established themselves as serious contenders in Buchanan’s recruitment. The four-star defensive lineman recently announced on X that he will be taking an OV with NC State from May 8 to May 10.

Getting Buchanan to campus in Raleigh for an official visit will be a key step in NC State’s pursuit of him. It will allow the coaching staff to pitch the program to him in person and likely significantly improve the Wolfpack’s standing in his recruitment.

I will be officially visiting NC State from May 8-10! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/5eZbVU8FFe — Joseph "Buc" Buchanan III 4⭐️ (@sackchasin_buc) February 14, 2026

Buchanan is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class and would be a monster addition to NC State’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 159 overall player in the country, the No. 19 defensive lineman, and the No. 5 prospect in the state of Maryland.

While NC State will face competition from some of the nation’s top programs for Buchanan, it’s clear that the Wolfpack has made a strong early impression on him.

If Doeren and company can continue to strengthen their relationship with Buchanan over the next few months and impress during his May OV, NC State should emerge as a serious contender to land one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

