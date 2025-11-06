Teague Andersen on ACC Honor and NC State’s Upset Win
RALEIGH — NC State stunned the college football world when it upset then No. 8 Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium last Saturday 48-36. The Pack offense dominated the Yellow Jackets throughout the entire game, racking up 583 yards of total offense.
Because of the surprising offensive performance on a major stage in ACC play, the Wolfpack received numerous awards throughout the week. One of the recipients was sophomore right tackle Teague Andersen, who walked away with the ACC's Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for his efforts.
With the team on a bye week, the celebration of the win extended a few days as the group recharged from the emotional victory. Now back at practice, Andersen spoke to members of the media following Wednesday's practice about his award and the rest of the season.
Watch Andersen's Availability
Andersen's Thoughts
On earning some recognition and winning the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week award
- "As an offensive lineman, we don't get noticed much, so it's nice to have recognition, but I'd like to shout out the rest of the O-line. Even though I feel like I played a really good game, I feel like I wouldn't have been able to play as good a game if I didn't have my guard playing next to me playing solid and my center giving me all the calls."
On what the week of practice has looked like
- "We're really trying to get a step up on Miami. We're not really focused on what happened, we're focused on what this could be."
On the younger offensive linemen like Rico Jackson stepping into guard roles with injuries at those spots over the last three games
- "It's been really solid. They've really stepped up and shown out. They've really just done a really good job filling the spots that we've had injured."
- "It's been really awesome, you can just tell (Jackson) is developing really well and he's really coachable and getting better every day. It's been really fun to see."
On whether the team has a renewed energy after the big win
- "For sure. You can definitely tell that we have more life to us, but coach Doeren just told us today, 'What happened happened. Let's go do it again.' At the end of the year, nobody's going to remember this. Just focus on the next game and let's see if we can do it again."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.