Backup TE Talks Wolfpack Tight End Success
RALEIGH, N.C. -- While senior tight end Justin Joly came into the 2025 season as the focal point of the NC State tight end room, the whole group has contributed massively to the undefeated start for the Wolfpack through three weeks.
To help block for standout running back Hollywood Smothers, the Wolfpack often utilizes 12 or 13 personnel, bringing as many as three tight ends onto the field at one time. Alongside Joly, Elon transfer Cody Hardy immediately made an impact with his blocking, but third-string tight end Dante Daniels has also left a mark on the Wolfpack offense.
Daniels spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon about the successes of the tight end group and the offense as a whole as the team prepares for a huge matchup against one of its Big Four rivals, the Duke Blue Devils.
Watch Daniels' press conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Daniels' availability:
On the reasons for improved run blocking after the first week of the season
- Daniels: "Honestly, just trusting the guys on the team. We go out there in the first week, everyone has jitters, obviously. I think the more we go into the games and the more weeks we go, I think we'll seem comfortable and just play football."
On Cody Hardy, Justin Joly and tight ends coach Gavin Locklear
- Daniels: "It's awesome. I love everybody in that room. Cody and Justin, those two guys are just great dudes and great football players."
- "Gavin is your biggest supporter and biggest critic at the same time. He's an amazing dude. He pushes excellence from us. Every single game he tells us, 'We should be the reason we go win this game.' That's our mentality every practice, too. We should win the practice ourselves."
On the chemistry within the tight end group
- Daniels: "Compared to last year, I think this tight end group as a whole is more bonded than last year. I feel like we feed off of each other. Say Cody is having a great practice or game, it feeds off to Justin and it feeds off to me. We just, overall, feed off each other and support each other... We can do everything together.
