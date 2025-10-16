NC State Sophomore Outfielder Ready For Big 2026 Season
RALEIGH — NC State baseball wrapped up the team portion of fall ball Tuesday and looks poised for another strong season under head coach Elliott Avent.
The Wolfpack returned several key contributors from the 2025 season, including outfielder Ty Head. Back for his sophomore year under Avent, Head is looking to build on a very solid debut season in Raleigh.
The outfielder hit .274 and set a new program record for most walks earned by a freshman. Head started all 56 games at center field, one of only two Wolfpack players to start every game at one position.
The Florida native spoke to members of the media about his personal development, as well as his hopes for the team when the season gets going in the spring of 2026.
Watch Head's Availability here
Ty Head Transcript
On meeting the expectations demanded by NC State
- "It's day-by-day. Just keep working as hard as we can. Get better every single day. Leave everything we have on the field. That's the way I look at it and hopefully, that's translating to everybody else."
On the difference between his confidence as a freshman last fall compared to this fall
- "So much, actually. Just learning everything for your second year with all of the coaching staff. They taught us a lot. Just knowing a year more than last year, you have so much confidence. It's through the roof. I feel like a ten times better player."
On the addition of Tennessee utility player Dalton Bargo to the roster
- "He's been great since he's been here. He's already been leading this team and he's just a great guy to be around. He brings a lot of wellness and really being close. Good player."
On the overall impact of the new additions to the roster
- "The newbies have been great, actually. As you saw, I think we pitched ... everyone was pretty much new ... They've been great this fall and this team has been really close. It's been really good to see everybody and I think we're gonna be a really good team."
On the Wolfpack pitchers and facing them during the fall
- "I think all of them are really good. The one who has been getting me out the most is probably Collins Black. Really good pitcher and he gets me out a lot."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.