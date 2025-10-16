NC State Sophomore Outfielder Ready For Big 2026 Season

I like a breakout for NC State OF Ty Head in 2025. 6-3, 205. Coming off .274/.433/.402 freshman year.



Selective hitter, mature, w/exceptional bat-to-ball skills. Generates loft/launch. Burgeoning raw strength & bat speed. Big jump coming. True CF tools. Draft-eligible soph. pic.twitter.com/YvpqX4noUi