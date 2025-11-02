Brent Key Sounds Off After Georgia Tech’s Loss to NC State
RALEIGH — NC State shocked the college football world and even its own fan base when it dominated No. 8 Georgia Tech nearly from wire-to-wire on Saturday night. The Wolfpack held a two-possession lead through most of the second half, ultimately downing the Yellow Jackets 48-36.
While Georgia Tech looked like a College Football Playoff lock heading into the game, the Yellow Jackets' path is now far murkier.
Their head coach, Brent Key, met with the media after the stunning loss and congratulated NC State and its coach, Dave Doeren, on the massive win for the program.
Key's Quotes
From his opening statement
- "Congrats to a well -played game by Dave (Doeren) and his team. They lined up and physically kicked our ass in a lot of ways. It is what it is. That's on me, right? I'll take responsibility for it, right?"
- "We're going into a bye-week this week, and we've got work to do. We have three games remaining, and everything that we have wanted to do is still in front of us. It's our choice and our decision, how we respond to this outcome."
On struggles in stopping NC State on third down and in the red zone
- "They scored. So obviously, it was the execution, but it was really flipped. I mean, we weren't consistent enough in the red zone. We had, you get the ball down to the one-yard line. You've got to go to put it in offensively."
- "Those mistakes were self -defeating mistakes. So, then on the defensive side, they, they push us around, right? And that's why I said, we got our butts kicked and that's what you look at."
On the performance of Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King
- "When you come off the field after a loss, no one's happy. And he's dejected as anybody. But I looked at statistically what he did. I mean, statistically had a good game. But Haynes King doesn't care about that. Haynes King, he's a winner, he wants to win."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.