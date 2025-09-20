NC State vs Duke: Week 4 Game Day Preview and Insights.

All Wolfpack

NC State is looking to continue its undefeated start to the 2025 season with a fourth win, but will face a 1-2 Duke Blue Devils squad hungry to snap a two-game skid. It'll be the second straight road game for the Pack.

Head coach Dave Doeren and NC State haven't begun a season 4-0 since the 2022 season. The rivalry hasn't seen much action until the last five years, as the teams only played five times between 2009 and 2025.

Now, the rivalry is renewed. On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, hosts Tucker Sennett and Daniel Rios break down everything you need to know just before the matchup, from stat predictions to worst-case scenarios for these teams.

Watch the episode here

Durham hasn't been friendly to the Pack over the years and NC State head coach Dave Doeren wants nothing more than to exorcise some of those demons in the Week 4 matchup.

Doeren spoke to the media Thursday afternoon about the game, recent updates with NCAA rules and the exciting quarterback matchup between CJ Bailey and Darian Mensah.

Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's availability:

Dave Doere
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On general feelings about the week of preparation

  • Doeren: "Excited. Good week of prep. The guys are definitely leaning into improvement. I think that's the biggest thing you see. Obviously, we're excited about our record, but we know that we can play a lot better than we've played for four quarters. We're putting together spurts of quarters and halves, but not full games on both sides of the ball, special teams included. We're just trying to play a three-phase football game better than we have and that's really the ultimate goal."
  • "Third in-state game out of four games, so another opportunity to play an in-state opponent and we all know how important those are here."

On the importance of starting fast

  • Doeren: "As opposed to what, not a fast start? Kind of an easy one to answer. We want to win every game and momentum helps your team. We've got good momentum. I think better than that, our guys have faced adversity multiple times and have stayed poised. We know, as coaches, what our guys are capable of in tough situations and you don't always find that out in the first quarter of the season.

