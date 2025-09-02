Why Recruits Should Key In on NC State vs Virginia
The North Carolina State Wolfpack already started their season as their season kicked off during the week, as the Wolfpack played on Thursday night, which was huge for them, as many different recruits were able to see exactly what they bring to the table, as they were hopeful to win that game and that's exactly what happened as they walked away with the victory.
They played against the East Carolina Pirates, which was a closer game than the Wolfpack had hoped for, as they walked away with a down-to-the-wire win.
This wasn't the exact outcome that they were hopeful for, although they still walked away with a victory, which is what matters most when it comes to this situation as they continue to do their job when it comes to searching for prospects at many different levels and winning this game was a bit of a letdown even in the recruiting scene, however them using certain players that didn't necessarily work out does nothing but make some of these incoming freshmen believe that they could have a spot on the team and then the starting lineup fairly quickly unforgettable.
They will hope to redeem themselves as they are set to play another game on their very first Saturday of the season, as they are set to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in a massive in-conference game. This will be a very intriguing matchup. The NC State Wolfpack have the chance to win this game, and they have the chance to make a very big impression on fans of all fan bases; however, they could also lose this contest.
Recruits Could Key in on NC State vs Virginia
The Cavaliers won their first football game of the season, as they defeated Coastal Carolina by a landslide, as they walked away with a 48-7 victory.
The Wolfpack will have their hands full when it comes to the Cavaliers however, all eyes will be on this game when it comes to recruiting as they are going to key in on how this game looks and if things from the very first week back up when it comes to North Carolina, state as many recruits are interested in the program simply because they have the possibility of seeing the field early.
The game is set to kickoff at 12:00, which will be one of the better noon EDT games of the week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.