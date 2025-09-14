What We Learned About NC State in Week 3
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Through three weeks in the 2024 season, NC State was 2-1 with wins over an FCS opponent and Louisiana Tech. So far in 2025, the Wolfpack is 3-0 with three wins over FBS opponents and two against ACC foes.
Head coach Dave Doeren knew his team would be tested early in the season, and the Wolfpack has passed so far. The most recent win in a road trip to Winston-Salem against Wake Forest was maybe the most complete win yet after the first quarter.
The Wolfpack learned a lot about itself in the 34-24 win, establishing more of an identity throughout the game on both sides of the ball.
Bailey's Leap is Real
Any success NC State hoped for in 2025 hinged on the development of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. Through three games, that bet looks to be a smart one by Doeren and the staff. The decision to bring back Kurt Roper and make him the offensive coordinator created some comfort for Bailey heading into his second year.
The sophomore has thrown for 719 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception in the 3-0 start. He's completed over 70% of his passes in all three games and showed a strong ability to run when necessary. Improved leadership from Bailey also has the offense around him, preaching confidence.
- "He’s getting better game by game. He’s more comfortable than he was last year. He’s the man. He always had a voice. Now, he’s learning how to use it," running back Hollywood Smothers said after the Wake Forest win. "Everybody knows CJ can play. We’re going to go as far as 11 goes. He’s getting better game by game. We’re good in 11’s hands."
After falling behind 14-0 on the road in Winston-Salem, Bailey rallied the offense and threw three touchdowns. He continued to spread the ball around to his wide receivers, completing passes to seven different targets in the game.
If Bailey's trajectory continues in this direction, the ceiling on the season for NC State will only get higher.
'Road' Test
While it didn't go far, NC State experienced and handled its first test on the road. After Wake Forest's wide receiver ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to fire up the home crowd, the Wolfpack handled adversity well on the road.
Many NC State fans made the trip to Winston-Salem for the game, as the visitor section was filled with red contrasting the Wake Forest black and gold on the opposite side of the stadium. The team never got shocked by the early success of the Demon Deacons and stayed the course.
Much of the team's training camp programs included segments that put the Wolfpack into high-pressure situations. Doeren believes that training made them ready for games like the one on Thursday.
No More Kicking Questions
After redshirt freshman Nick Konieczynski struggled in the season opener against East Carolina, Doeren made the move to veteran kicker Kanoah Vinesett. While he didn't kick any field goals against Virginia, Vinesett was called upon twice against the Demon Deacons.
The change paid off for Doeren and the Wolfpack. Vinesett drilled a pair of field goals in the win over the Demon Deacons, one of which came from 38 yards out. So long as he remains consistent inside 40 yards, the kicking job should be Vinesett's the rest of the season.
The Wolfpack faces another big test in the form of the Duke Blue Devils in a week. NC State will travel just down the road to Durham and try to prove itself against a Triangle rival.
