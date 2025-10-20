Wolfpack Players React To Ugly Exhibition Win
RALEIGH — Wes Moore and NC State women's basketball took the court, unofficially, for the first time Saturday night in an exhibition matchup against High Point. The young Wolfpack squad struggled throughout the 77-69 victory, causing some concern for the veteran head coach.
Luckily for Moore, it appears he has a pair of very talented young players on his roster to build around.
Swedish forward Tilda Trygger returned after an impressive freshman season and dominated with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double performance. UConn transfer guard Qadence Samuels also looked strong in her Wolfpack debut, scoring 14 points and hauling in eight rebounds.
Watch Trygger and Samuels Speak After the Game
Read What Trygger and Samuels Had to Say
Trygger on being back with the Wolfpack for her sophomore season
- "I'm super happy to be back here. I've been looking forward to doing this again with the team. It looks different, but I love the girls that are here on the team and we have a lot to work on."
- "We're going to go into the gym every day and keep working, so it's just great being back."
Samuels on her first opportunity to play with the Wolfpack in a game environment
- "It's just really exciting to play with different teams and play with coach Wes. There were just no nerves out there. I was ready to play."
- "When that first three went down, I feel like I was ready because I knew I could shoot more..."
Trygger on the team's leadership
- "I for sure think it's a group thing. But returners and the juniors, I think they gave a big role and all of us that are returners are trying to help the new players and we all have got to do this together."
- "We can't just try to lay it on Zoe (Brooks) to lead the whole team. We're all going to step up and do our best."
Samuels on the leadership
- "I would definitely say, even though we don't have any seniors, I feel like everyone can speak up and just say their own thing if they know something, just let us know."
Trygger on the major issues from the win over High Point
- "I think defense for sure. Everything starts with defense. We got to contain one-on-one and they hit a lot of shots, but it's our fault they got those good shots. Just start playing hard. I know Coach Moore is going to focus on things we have to work on in practice and we're going to get better. I think everything starts with defense."
