Wesley Grimes Shares NC State’s Renewed Focus Before Georgia Tech
RALEIGH — With four games left in the 2025 season, many of NC State's senior players are trying to end their collegiate careers on a high note. Wide receiver Wesley Grimes, now in his second season with the Wolfpack, is no exception.
After losing four of the last five games, Grimes and the senior leadership stepped up and challenged their teammates to finish strong.
The senior wide receiver spoke to members of the media following Wednesday's practice about a players-only meeting after losing to Pitt, the upcoming matchup against No. 8 Georgia Tech and how the Wolfpack will try to finish the season strong.
Watch Grimes speak here
Grimes Transcript
On what he's seen from Georgia Tech during preparations over the course of the week
- "On film, they're mainly a zone team. First and second down, we're going to just attack the zones and really just work on what we get better on in the defense."
- "Get more in a rhythm and stuff like that. But really, it's just about fixing our mistakes."
On the senior leadership rising up after a disappointing stretch
- "Coming off a loss, leadership always has to step up a little bit because if it doesn't, things can go downhill quickly. So yeah, leaders are forced to step up and just keep everybody's head up, keep the vibes positive around here. Leadership has been big this week."
On being a player-led program
- "It's huge for the players because at the end of the day, the coaches aren't going to play. It's us. So when players step up and it's contagious, everybody feels that, even the freshman."
- "Being a player-led program is bigger than the coaches leading in everything."
On how he keeps his own morale up during tough stretches
- "For me personally, every time I get to step on the field feels like a blessing. I'm a senior, so time is running short for me. I just tell myself that every chance I get to practice, play football and I'm healthy to play this game and give it all I've got."
- "Just be positive while I get to do it because I have people with dreams to be in my position. So, carry that energy with me, getting the receiver corps to do that and offense and the whole team is really what I've been trying to do."
