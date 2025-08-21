NC State Women’s Golf Set for Nine-Tournament Slate
It's time for sports to get underway across the country as students take their dorm rooms and buy books to get ready for this upcoming semester. Football teams are putting pads on, basketball conditioning, and the Wolfpack Women's Golf Team is also one step closer, with their 2025-26 schedule getting released.
Head coach Darby Sligh announced the schedule this past Wednesday, including nine regular-season tournaments with NC State hosting one, the City of Oaks Collegiate for the second straight year at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
2025-26 NC State Women's Golf Schedule
Sept. 8-9 - Cougar Classic (College of Charleston) - Yeamans Hall Club (Hanahan, S.C.)
Sept. 15-16 - Women's Inverness Intercollegiate - Inverness Club (Toledo, Ohio)
Oct. 17-19 - Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational (North Carolina) - Finley GC (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Oct. 24-26 - Landfall Tradition (UNCW) - Landfall CC (Wilmington, N.C.)
Jan. 30-31 - Collegiate Invitational - Guadalajara CC (Guadalajara, Mexico)
Feb. 15-17 - Moon Golf Invitational (Louisville) - Suntree GC (Melbourne, Fla.)
March 2-3 - Daniel Island Invitational (College of Charleston) - Daniel Island Club (Charleston, S.C.)
March 16-17 - Briar's Creek Invitational (College of Charleston) - The GC at Briar's Creek (Johns Island, S.C.)
March 22-24 - City of Oaks Collegiate (NC State) - Lonnie Poole GC (Raleigh, N.C.)
April 16-19 - ACC Championship - Porters Neck Country Club (Wilmington, N.C.)
May 11-13 - NCAA Regionals (TBD) - TBD
May 22-27 - NCAA Championship - Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (Carlsbad, Calif.)
Outlook on the schedule
The quest for NC State's 21st NCAA Regional and fifth NCAA championship begins at the Cougar Classic. It'll be held from Monday, Sept. 8, to Tuesday, Sept. 9. The tournament is held in South Carolina and hosted by the College of Charleston.
Ending their fall season, the Pack will play the Landfall Tradition hosted by North Carolina at Landfall Country Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. The tournament is a staple of the women's golf schedule, and will be a great test to close out the fall portion of the schedule.
NC State will open up the spring at the Collegiate tInvitational in Guadalajara, Mexico, for the second straight season. The team will close the spring by hosting the City of Oaks Collegiate for the second year.
The ACC championship is slated for Thursday, Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, at Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington. If all goes well, the team will compete in the NCAA regionals, most likely in North Carolina at UNC Finley Golf Course, and then onto the NCAA championship at Porters Neck Country Club in April.
The team will return four returners and three freshmen in 2025-26.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.