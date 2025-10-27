Zoe Brooks and Khamil Pierre Discuss Exhibition Win Over Maryland
GREENSBORO — In the second and final exhibition of the preseason, No. 9 NC State women's basketball took down No. 10 Maryland in a tightly contested battle at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro.
Veteran guard Zoe Brooks recovered from a poor showing against High Point in the team's opening scrimmage and scored 20 points in the 83-75 win over the Terrapins. She was joined by Vanderbilt transfer Khamil Pierre at the top of the box score, as Pierre finished with 16 points in the game.
The standout duo spoke to the media following the win, sharing their insights on the team's 13-1 run to end the game.
Pierre and Brooks' Quote Selection
Pierre on fouling out of the game and her first game action with the Wolfpack
- "Honestly, I think going into these last two games, I have to give myself some grace. Been through a lot, so new team, new system, understanding I don't ever really foul out and just kind of, that's how the game was being called."
- "There were a lot of fouls and just understand that there were things I can clean up, so I wasn't too concerned."
Brooks on taking over in the fourth quarter
- "I feel like every game I'm just trying to do whatever to help the team win. I care about winning a lot more than my personal performance. I got to do a better job scoring and getting my teammates involved. But I know at the end I have to be aggressive to pull away from them."
Brooks on playing a top-10 team before the season officially begins
- "I feel like this game was a good game to see where we're at against a top 10 opponent. It gave us the opportunity to see what we need to work on going into the season. So I think today was a good wake-up call."
Pierre on the biggest adjustment she's made since joining the Wolfpack
- "Probably just really the new system. The conference as well, it's just like a different style of play, honestly. We ran a lot of stuff last year through just me and Mikayla (Blakes) and Mikayla especially."
- "Being able to be around people who it's more of a complete team, it feels good and it feels like better overall basketball."
Brooks on the effects of the officiating on the game
- "I feel like sometimes it's hard to play physical because the refs call little fouls and the ticky fouls, but I definitely think that we play very hard as a team."
- "Definitely have some things to work on, but we definitely were physical back with them, and I think that's why we won a lot."
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.