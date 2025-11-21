Your Guide to Watching NC State Take On FSU
RALEIGH — The Wolfpack is set to take on Florida State in a showdown between 5-5 teams trying to resolve their seasons in the final two weeks. Both NC State and the Seminoles need one win to achieve bowl eligibility, with rivalry matchups next week standing in their way if Friday's game ends in a loss.
NC State will celebrate Military Appreciation Night at Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday night, something very important to head coach Dave Doeren, given his upbringing in a military family. The Wolfpack will also use head baseball coach Elliott Avent as the Alpha Wolf Starter, with other famous Pack 9 alums in attendance as well.
The Carter hasn't been kind to Florida State over the years. Neither has Dave Doeren, who won the last three matchups against the Seminoles, the last coming in 2022 when Devin Leary led the Wolfpack to a 19-17 victory in Raleigh.
Will the Wolfpack be able to maintain that sustained success against a plucky Florida State team, or will the Seminoles take control and get their sixth win?
How the Watch
What: Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 2-5 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4 ACC)
When: Friday, Nov. 21
Time: 8 P.M. EST
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, N.C.)
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Andre Ware (Analyst), Paul Carcaterra (Reporter)
Radio: 101.5 FM (free on The Varsity Network), 84 Sirius/XM
Doeren's Last Word on the Matchup
After NC State's Wednesday practice, Doeren spoke to members of the media about the importance of Friday's game, both on the field and off it. With Military Appreciation Night and several recruits in the building, it's a massive night for NC State football.
On the opportunity to play at Carter-Finley Stadium again and what makes the atmosphere special
- "I think it's team to team. Someone asked me that yesterday; it depends on your home environment. We have a great home environment, and this one, Military Appreciation Day, is always my favorite home game of the year. I think our military presence in North Carolina is huge. It's very, very special to me, being from a military family, my wife being from a military family, and so you have the pageantry of that, along with a sellout and a packed house."
- "If you were playing at a place maybe where there's 20,000 people there, you know, probably a different answer to the question. But for us, home field is an advantage because of who we have in the stands and how loud they can get in the student section. There's some teams that have a bad game day at home, so going on the road might bring energy to them..."
On his family's military history and connections
- "My dad served in the Navy, was stationed in California during Vietnam and my father-in-law... He served in Vietnam. He was in the Army, so both of them were a part of that. My grandfathers, both, served. Sara's (Doeren) grandfathers both served, so our families are rooted that way."
- "Chain of command and respect and understanding freedom isn't free is something we were raised with. I don't take that for granted. It's 95,000-plus troops stationed in our state. Things that I've done personally, you know, built a lot of relationships with current and retired military over the years here. Have had opportunities to go to MARSOC and learn, to go to (Fort Liberty) to learn..."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.