Nebraska Athletics Launches ‘Nebraska Together’ Apparel for Tornado Relief
Husker fans have a way to help out those affected by Friday's string of tornados that hit across the state.
Nebraska Athletics, partnering with Fanatics, Best of Big Red, Lincoln Scheels, and local retailers, has launched "Nebraska Together" apparel. Nebraska will donate royalties and all proceeds will go directly to the Red Cross to assist local relief efforts.
“One thing I know growing up in the Midwest is neighbors are always willing to help neighbors,” said Troy Dannen, director of athletics. “This is a great time to rally for those in need. We are happy to play a small part in assisting Nebraskans through this difficult time.”
In April of 2019, a similar project provided $75,000 of support for flood relief in the state, and Nebraska Athletics is hopeful that Husker fans can make a similar impact.
Shirts can be pre-ordered at the HuskerMax shop and Bestofbigred.com.