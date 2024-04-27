All Huskers

Nebraska Athletics Launches ‘Nebraska Together’ Apparel for Tornado Relief

Shirts are available for purchase to raise money for those affected

Husker fans have a way to help out those affected by Friday's string of tornados that hit across the state.

Nebraska Athletics, partnering with Fanatics, Best of Big Red, Lincoln Scheels, and local retailers, has launched "Nebraska Together" apparel. Nebraska will donate royalties and all proceeds will go directly to the Red Cross to assist local relief efforts.

“One thing I know growing up in the Midwest is neighbors are always willing to help neighbors,” said Troy Dannen, director of athletics. “This is a great time to rally for those in need. We are happy to play a small part in assisting Nebraskans through this difficult time.”

In April of 2019, a similar project provided $75,000 of support for flood relief in the state, and Nebraska Athletics is hopeful that Husker fans can make a similar impact.

Shirts can be pre-ordered at the HuskerMax shop and Bestofbigred.com.

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 