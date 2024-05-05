Nebraska Baseball Takes Series at Minnesota
Nebraska baseball remained in the hunt for a Big Ten Conference title with a series victory at Minnesota this weekend.
The Huskers topped the Gophers in two games, dropping Sunday's finale. NU is now 30-16 on the season, including 12-6 in the Big Ten. Minnesota is 21-21 with a league record of 7-11.
Illinois leads the league at 13-5.
Nebraska won a relatively high scoring affair Friday night, thanks in part to Dylan Carey's two-run home run in the seventh inning. That gave NU the lead a lead that wouldn't be given back as the Huskers won 10-7.
The series was clinched Saturday with a 7-3 Husker victory. Joshua Overbeek had a 3-for-5 day with a homer, three RBI and two runs. Josh Caron had three hits and an RBI, while Dylan Carey was 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Sunday's finale saw NU come up just short of the sweep, with Minnesota scoring a pair of runs in the first inning and never relinquishing the lead en route to the 6-2 final.
Nebraska returns home Wednesday to host South Dakota State.