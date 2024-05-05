All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Takes Series at Minnesota

Huskers tied for second in the Big Ten Conference standings with two weekends to go

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball remained in the hunt for a Big Ten Conference title with a series victory at Minnesota this weekend.

The Huskers topped the Gophers in two games, dropping Sunday's finale. NU is now 30-16 on the season, including 12-6 in the Big Ten. Minnesota is 21-21 with a league record of 7-11.

Illinois leads the league at 13-5.

Nebraska won a relatively high scoring affair Friday night, thanks in part to Dylan Carey's two-run home run in the seventh inning. That gave NU the lead a lead that wouldn't be given back as the Huskers won 10-7.

The series was clinched Saturday with a 7-3 Husker victory. Joshua Overbeek had a 3-for-5 day with a homer, three RBI and two runs. Josh Caron had three hits and an RBI, while Dylan Carey was 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Sunday's finale saw NU come up just short of the sweep, with Minnesota scoring a pair of runs in the first inning and never relinquishing the lead en route to the 6-2 final.

Nebraska returns home Wednesday to host South Dakota State.

