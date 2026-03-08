Carey's Two Home Runs Help Nebraska Baseball Stomp Michigan State, Sweep Weekend Series

The first Big Ten Conference series of the year for NU ends in a sweep.

Nebraska baseball pounded Michigan State in Sunday's series finale at Haymarket Park, 12-2, in seven innings. The Huskers improved to 10-5, while the Spartans fell to 3-11.

With Sunday's victory, NU moves to 3-0 in the league.

The Game

Down 2-0 in the series, Michigan State needed a spark early to try to salvage at least one win in Lincoln. In the top of the first inning, first baseman Randy Seymour took a 3-1 pitch from Gavin Blachowicz to right center and over the fence.

But, for the Spartans, that spark was quickly extinguished.

Nebraska loaded the bases with no outs on a walk, a single, and a single. Case Sanderson then doubled to score them all. He would cross home plate two batters later when Preston Freeman smacked a 1-0 pitch down the left field line for a two-run homer.

Case Sanderson gloves the ball for an out at first base. | Amarillo Mullen

Already up 5-1, Dylan Carey lifted a two-run home run in the second inning. The Huskers would tack on one run in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one more in the sixth. At the end of the game, Nebraska scored in every inning in which it went to the plate.

Blachowicz sat down 11 batters from the second through fifth innings. A leadoff double in the sixth inning helped Michigan State add one more run to its tally.

In the top of the seventh inning, with a 10-run rule waiting to be enacted, the Spartans got a one-out single before being put down via a fly out and a fielder's choice to end the game.

The Stats

Blachowicz pitched the entire 7.0 innings Sunday afternoon. He allowed two earned runs on three hits, walking one and striking out 11.

The Huskers, who rattled off 11 hits, were aided by five Spartan errors. That helped bring home extra runs, with four of the 12 runs scored being unearned.

The Nebraska baseball dugout looks on against Michigan State at Haymarket Park. | Kenny Larabee, KLIn

Carey led the way at the plate for the Big Red. The shortstop went 3-for-4 with four RBI, two home runs, and three runs scored.

Nebraska left seven runners on base, while Michigan State stranded just two.

What's Next

Nebraska's nine-game homestand continues with a midweek contest against North Dakota State.

The Bison are 1-14 on the year and coming off a sweep at Vanderbilt. The lone victory was 5-1 over Monmouth at the Stetson Tournament on Feb. 21.

First pitch from Haymarket Park on Wednesday is slated for 6 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 [10 inn.]

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 Nebraska 5, South Dakota State 4

Mar. 6 Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 [10 inn.]

Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1

Mar. 8 Nebraska 12, Michigan State 2 [7 inn.]

Mar. 11 vs. North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wichita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.