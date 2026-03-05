How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Michigan State with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The midweek yips were nowhere to be found for the Nebraska baseball team — for at least the beginning part of the season.

Opening their 2026 home slate against a pair of Summit League opponents, including conference contender and in-state rival Omaha, the Huskers took care of business in their first two outings at Haymarket Park.

Limited in the first two weeks of his Husker career, Third Team All-American and Miami (OH) transfer Cooper Katskee made his first career start on the mound for Nebraska, though it initially looked like it might be short-lived. An All-Summit League First Team selection last season, Omaha’s Tyler Bishop smacked a two-run home run in the top of the first to give the Mavericks an early 2-0 lead.

The Nebraska offense quickly backed up its starter, plating six runs in the bottom of the first to give Katskee some breathing room. The right-hander responded with 10 strikeouts across six innings, and despite a couple of additional runs getting through, the trio of Chase Olson, Ryan Harrahill, and J’Shawn Unger shut the door to secure an 8-5 Nebraska victory.

The Huskers started in similar fashion on Wednesday against South Dakota State, using an RBI double from Dylan Carey, a Cole Kitchens two-run single, and a sacrifice fly from Case Sanderson to build a 4-0 lead through the first two innings. Young starter Pryce Bender executed on his end, tallying four shutout innings, but two Jackrabbit runs in the fifth off Beatrice native Tucker Timmerman closed the gap. SDSU did its best to play spoiler, using a Dayton Franke two-run home run to equal the score at four apiece. Carey couldn't care less, stamping a 5-for-5 day with a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom half of the eighth to hand NU a 5-4 edge. Kevin Mannell closed things down, working a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to avoid the upset and sweep the two midweek matchups.

Those were character-building wins for the Huskers, who now turn their focus to conference play, beginning with Michigan State, a team that will have plenty of motivation after falling to Nebraska in heartbreaking fashion during last year’s Big Ten Tournament. Here is everything you need to know for NU’s conference-opening series.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: Nebraska (7-5, 0-0 B1G) vs. Michigan State (3-8, 0-0 B1G)

Nebraska (7-5, 0-0 B1G) vs. Michigan State (3-8, 0-0 B1G) When: Friday, March 6

Friday, March 6 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 2 p.m. CST

2 p.m. CST Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

Matchup: Nebraska (7-5, 0-0 B1G) vs. Michigan State (3-8, 0-0 B1G)

Nebraska (7-5, 0-0 B1G) vs. Michigan State (3-8, 0-0 B1G) When: Saturday, March 7

Saturday, March 7 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 1 p.m. CST

1 p.m. CST Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 3

Matchup: Nebraska (7-5, 0-0 B1G) vs. Michigan State (3-8, 0-0 B1G)

Nebraska (7-5, 0-0 B1G) vs. Michigan State (3-8, 0-0 B1G) When: Sunday, March 8

Sunday, March 8 Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.

Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 12 p.m. CDT

12 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Michigan State starter leads the Spartans' rotation with a 2.35 ERA after transferring from Illinois State. | Illinois State Athletics

Probable Pitchers

Friday

Nebraska: RHP Ty Horn, Jr. (0-0, 4.05 ERA, 13.1 IP, 16 SO, 8 BB)

Michigan State: RHP Aidan Donovan, Soph. (0-1, 3.95 ERA, 13.2 IP, 10 SO, 7 BB)

Saturday

Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (1-1, 7.71 ERA, 11.2 IP, 18 SO, 7 BB)

Michigan State: RHP Carter Monke, Gr. (1-1, 2.35 ERA, 15.1 IP, 10 SO, 6 BB)

Sunday

Nebraska: RHP Gavin Blachowicz, Soph. (1-1, 2.31 ERA, 11.2 IP, 13 SO, 6 BB)

Michigan State: RHP Logan Pikur, Jr. (0-2, 7.30 ERA, 12.1 IP, 7 SO, 3 BB)

Series History

Nebraska leads 21-11

May 20, 2025, Big Ten Tournament First Round, last matchup, 5-4 (10 inn.) NU.

This weekend will be the first three-game slate between the two teams since the final conference series of the 2024 regular season, when Nebraska took two of three in East Lansing.

Michigan State head coach Jake Boss Jr. is in his 18th season, but has led the Spartans to only one NCAA regional bid. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State Scout

Last Season: 28-27 (13-17, B1G, T-12th)

Finish: Did not qualify for the postseason

Awards: Big Ten Pitcher of the Year (Joseph Dzierwa)

All-B1G: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team

Head Coach: Jake Boss Jr.

Year at School: 18th

MSU Record: 471-416 (.531)

Career Record: 496-450 (.524)

Championships: 2x NCAA Regional Apps., 1x B1G regular season (2011), 1x MAC tournament (2008)

All-Conference Returners: Ryan McKay, Jr. (2nd)

Big Ten Preseason Poll: Did not make the released top six

Key Returners

Ryan McKay | INF | Jr. | One of only two Spartans to make All-Big Ten honors last season (2nd Team) after hitting .319 with 20 doubles and five home runs.

Aidan Donovan | RHP | Soph. | The 6-foot-4 in-state native saw nine appearances last year before emerging as the team's Friday ace with a 3.95 ERA in 13.2 innings so far in 2026.

Randy Seymour | INF | Sr. | Returning 6-foot-4 slugger that ranked third on MSU last season in hits (53) and has been the leading hitter so far in 2026 with a team-high two home runs, nine RBIs, and three doubles.

Logan Pikur | RHP | Jr. | Moved to the rotation as the Sunday starter after pitching in 32.1 innings across 20 appearances last year out of the bullpen, when he logged a 6.06 ERA.

Isaac Sturgess | OF/LHP | Soph. | Played in only 10 games as a true freshman before emerging as an impact hitter for MSU with a .238 average and one home run in 10 games.

Adam Broski | C | R-Soph. | Played in five games last year before suffering a season-ending injury in Mid-March; tied for the team lead with two home runs.

Parker Picot | OF | Jr. | Former Alabama transfer that hit .262 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs last season; has started 2026 by being tied for the team lead in both home runs (2) and RBIs (9) through 10 games played.

Brady Chambers | RHP | R-Fr. | The 6-foot-6 hurler redshirted last season and has fired out of the gate to begin his college career with a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings with one save as an impact reliever for the Spartans.

Tommy Szczepanski | RHP | Sr. | Third-year reliver for MSU after transferring from Virginia Tech; high-use bullpen pitcher for the Spartans, but is volatile with 13 strikeouts and eight walks in 8.2 innings pitched.

Nolan Higgins | RHP | Sr. | Registered a 7.04 ERA in over 61 innings and 15 starts last year as part of the weekend rotation, but has moved back to the bullpen this year as a senior, where he's struggled with eight earned runs allowed in 8.1 innings for an 8.64 ERA.

Michigan State's Ryan McKay returned to East Lansing after making the All-Big Ten Second Team last year as a sophomore. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Carter Monke | RHP | Gr. | Transfer from Illinois State who has put up a 2.35 ERA in his first three starts against Louisville, No. 3 Texas, and Albany despite posting an ERA over six in his last season with the Redbirds.

Trent Rice | OF | Jr. | Hit .253 with 88 hits and 80 stolen bases across 110 games in two seasons at Oakland before transferring to Michigan State, where he's 4-for-12 in seven games as a bench piece.

Outlook

Let's give credit where it's due for Michigan State. Just like Nebraska, they weren't afraid to schedule tough for their February non-conference slate.

The Spartans played a major role in exposing one of college baseball's early-season disappointments in Louisville, taking down (at the time) the No. 8 Cardinals by winning two of the three season-opening games on the road. The next trip didn't go as well, getting swept by No. 3 Texas, but despite an 8-1 blowout in game one, the Spartans were competitive in a 3-1 loss on Saturday and a 4-0 blanking on Sunday. Another loss in the opening game of the 2026 First Pitch Invitational against Illinois made it five-straight defeats, but a 4-1 bounce-back win over Albany snapped the skid. However, MSU followed up with three more losses, getting bested by James Madison (4-2) before back-to-back midweek losses to Winthrop (5-2) and No. 10 Clemson (12-1, 7 inn.).

It has been very one-sided to start the season for Michigan State and the 18-year head coach Jake Boss Jr. The pitching staff has maintained a 5.28 ERA despite taking on ranked opponents for seven of their first 11 games. An under-the-radar transfer over the offseason, former Illinois State hurler Carter Monke has handed out a 2.35 ERA in over 15 innings to start his final season of college baseball. He was hit around for two runs in four innings against Louisville, but he bounced back by surrendering only one earned run in 6.1 innings versus Texas before tallying the winning decision against Albany with one run allowed in five innings. What makes his stellar start even more interesting is the fact that he logged a 6.96 ERA in over 32 innings last season with the Redbirds before making his way to East Lansing.

Returning sophomore Aidan Donovan has posted a solid 3.95 ERA in more than 13 innings so far as the Friday ace, but right-hander Logan Pikur has struggled with a 7.30 ERA through his first three starts after making 20 appearances last year as a reliever. Redshirt freshman Brady Chambers has headlined the bullpen through the first few weeks, tossing 10 innings with a 1.80 ERA and 10 strikeouts. Tommy Szczepanski will also see action, but he has been high risk, high reward with 13 strikeouts and eight walks in 8.2 innings.

Returning senior Randy Seymour leads Michigan State in hits, runs, doubles, home runs and RBIs through the first 11 games. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offensive production has been abysmal for the Spartans, averaging three runs per game while getting outscored 58-33 through the first 11 contests. 6-foot-4 senior Randy Seymour leads the pack with a .245 average and a team-high 11 hits, six runs, three doubles, two home runs, and nine RBIs. Ryan McKay earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors after slashing .319 last season, but he's off to a slow start with a .250 average and five RBIs.

Redshirt sophomore catcher Adam Broski played in just five games last year before suffering a season-ending injury, but he's rediscovered his power stroke with two home runs and two doubles as part of his seven hits this season. Former Alabama transfer and outfielder Parker Picot may be 3-for-28, but two of those hits have gone beyond the fence.

It's clear that the Michigan State pitching staff can be a headache for teams, and that will be a challenge for Nebraska to overcome across the weekend. In fact, the Huskers' ERA (5.26) is nearly identical to the Spartans' (5.28), and that's with MSU ranking No. 19 in strength of schedule compared to No. 53 for Nebraska.

Although the Husker bats should be the difference maker this weekend. NU may only be 10th in the Big Ten in total runs (78), but the Cornhuskers know how to rake, slotting first in doubles (38), second in hits (132), and fourth in average (0.310). Shortstop Dylan Carey has played like the MLB prospect that he is, hitting 0.509 in his first 57 at-bats with a conference-leading eight doubles, three homers, and 19 RBIs.

As you may have guessed, I like Nebraska this weekend. While the rotations rank similarly, the Huskers hold a clear edge offensively, and the bullpen appears to have more depth than Michigan State’s. I think there is a good possibility the Spartans can ride one of their starters to a win, so give me Nebraska to take two of the three games in Lincoln.