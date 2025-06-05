All Huskers

Cayden Brumbaugh, Cael Frost Headline Nebraska Baseball Players in the Transfer Portal

Less than a week after the season ended with a 1-2 run in the Chapel Hill Regional, several Huskers have entered the portal.

Kaleb Henry

Cayden Brumbaugh points to the dugout after his first inning single.
Cayden Brumbaugh points to the dugout after his first inning single. / Amarillo Mullen
Transfer portal season is here for Nebraska baseball.

Cayden Brumbaugh makes contact on pitch for a double.
Cayden Brumbaugh makes contact on pitch for a double. / Amarillo Mullen

Brumbaugh played in 101 games across two seasons for the Big Red, hitting over .300 both years. This season, he had career-highs with 76 hits, 18 doubles, five home runs, and 33 RBI. The redshirt junior has one season of eligibility remaining.

Another notable departure is outfielder Cael Frost. The 2024 Summit League Player of the Year at South Dakota State saw action in 42 games this spring. His batting average dropped from .343 at SDSU to just .222 at NU. Despite hitting at a lower percentage, Frost finished with seven home runs, trailing just Dylan Carey and Tyler Stone with eight for the team lead.

Frost is eligible for one more season due to an NCAA waiver for collegiate athletes that played in junior college but would be exhausting their eligibility this year.

Nebraska outfielder Cael Frost rounds third after one of his two home runs against Sam Houston at the Frisco Classic on Feb. 28, 2025.
Nebraska outfielder Cael Frost rounds third after one of his two home runs against Sam Houston at the Frisco Classic on Feb. 28, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Other transfer portal entrants include pitchers Aiden Lieser and J’Shawn Unger, catchers Colin Cymbalista and Kanon Sundgren, and outfielder Hayden Lewis. Cymbalista and Lewis both received partial playing time this season, seeing 15 and eight appearances, respectively. Unger pitched just 0.2 innings, while neither Lieser nor Sundgren made an appearance.

The baseball transfer portal window opened on June 3 and will close on July 2.

Nebraska hoists the championship trophy for the second year in a row.
Nebraska hoists the championship trophy for the second year in a row. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska baseball captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.

