Cayden Brumbaugh, Cael Frost Headline Nebraska Baseball Players in the Transfer Portal
Transfer portal season is here for Nebraska baseball.
Less than a week after the season ended with a 1-2 run in the Chapel Hill Regional, several Huskers have entered the portal. The most notable name so far is second baseman Cayden Brumbaugh.
The news was first reported by On3.
Brumbaugh played in 101 games across two seasons for the Big Red, hitting over .300 both years. This season, he had career-highs with 76 hits, 18 doubles, five home runs, and 33 RBI. The redshirt junior has one season of eligibility remaining.
Another notable departure is outfielder Cael Frost. The 2024 Summit League Player of the Year at South Dakota State saw action in 42 games this spring. His batting average dropped from .343 at SDSU to just .222 at NU. Despite hitting at a lower percentage, Frost finished with seven home runs, trailing just Dylan Carey and Tyler Stone with eight for the team lead.
Frost is eligible for one more season due to an NCAA waiver for collegiate athletes that played in junior college but would be exhausting their eligibility this year.
Other transfer portal entrants include pitchers Aiden Lieser and J’Shawn Unger, catchers Colin Cymbalista and Kanon Sundgren, and outfielder Hayden Lewis. Cymbalista and Lewis both received partial playing time this season, seeing 15 and eight appearances, respectively. Unger pitched just 0.2 innings, while neither Lieser nor Sundgren made an appearance.
The baseball transfer portal window opened on June 3 and will close on July 2.
Nebraska baseball captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.
