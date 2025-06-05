Husker Baseball Commit Brody Jindra Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year
Nebraska baseball will wait another season before adding a Gatorade player of the year to its roster for the spring of 2027.
Brody Jindra, a junior shortstop at Elkhorn South High School and Husker baseball commit, was named the 2025 Gatorade player of the year for the state of Nebraska. Jindra finished his junior season batting .419 with 19 RBI, 36 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases. The 6-1, 190-pound junior was also a right-handed pitcher for the Storm, going 5-1 on the mound with a 1.34 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched.
“Jindra was really good on the mound and at the plate against us. He’s the best player in the state," Creighton Prep baseball coach Pat Mooney said in the Gatorade press release.
Jindra aided the Elkhorn South Storm to a 19-12 finish to clinch a spot in the Class A state tournament, finishing the season in the semifinals in a loss to eventual runner-up Millard North. The junior also contributed in the classroom, maintaining a 3.32 GPA.
Past Nebraska winners include Tyson Lewis of Millard West, Cam Kozeal of Millard South, and Nebraska's Drew Christo and Max Anderson, among others.
Jindra committed to Nebraska in January of 2023, prior to his freshman season at Millard South. As a Patriot, Jindra has participated in two varsity seasons playing in 67 games, hitting .290 over the two years with 48 runs scored, 60 hits, and 44 RBI. He has also been a part of the Nebraska Prospects travel team.
Gatorade Player of the Year is the top honor in high school sports, celebrating the nation’s best high school athletes for their success on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The award distinguishes Jindra as Nebraska's best high school baseball player, and he joins an impressive group of alumni that spans CEOs, coaches and star athletes such as Gary Sheffield (1985-86, Hillsborough High School, Florida), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas) and Konnor Griffin (2023-24, Jackson Preparatory School, Mississippi).
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states across 12 different high school sports – football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field – and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $5.6 million in grants to winners across more than 2,000 organizations.
Nebraska baseball wrapped up its season with a 33-29 overall record and a 15-15 Big Ten Conference mark. The Huskers claimed the Big Ten Tournament title for the second-straight season, giving the Big Red three conference championships in five years. Ultimately, Nebraska fell short in the Chapel Hill Regional, ending its season in a 17-1 loss to Oklahoma.
