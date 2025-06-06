Cayden Brumbaugh Commits to Oklahoma Baseball
Less than 48 hours after the news of Cayden Brumbaugh's entrance into the transfer portal, the Nebraska second baseman has found a new home.
Brumbaugh is off to the Southeastern Conference to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. He made the announcement on social media Friday afternoon.
"Thank you Nebraska for everything, I will always cherish my time as a Husker," Brumbaugh wrote on X. "I am blessed and honored to spend my final year of eligibility back home at the University of Oklahoma. Excited to get to work #Boomer"
Brumbaugh played in 101 games across two seasons for Nebraska, hitting over .300 both years. This season, he had career highs with 76 hits, 18 doubles, five home runs and 33 RBIs. The redshirt junior has one season of eligibility remaining.
Oklahoma went 38-22 this season, ultimately falling the Chapel Hill Regional final to North Carolina. While there, the Sooners beat the Huskers twice, 7-4 and 17-1.
Freshman Kyle Branch was the starting second baseman for Oklahoma this year. He notched a .280 batting average with 51 hits, seven doubles, one triple, two home runs and 29 RBIs.
Nebraska has seen 10 players enter the portal since the season ended Sunday against Oklahoma. The latest was Riley Silva, who made his announcement Friday.
NU captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State and UCLA. The Huskers ended the season at 33-29.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.