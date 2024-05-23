Gallery: Husker Baseball Moves On in Big Ten Tourney

All Huskers

Purdue is limited to two hits in Nebraska's 6-2 win in Omaha

Nebraska pitchers Brett Sears and Drew Christo combined for a two-hitter Wednesday night as the Huskers advanced in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament with a 6-2 win over Purdue. Sears struck out nine batters in six innings of work as he became the first Husker pitcher in at least 25 years to post a 9-0 record. | Recap

The Huskers stand for the national anthem Wednesday night before their game against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Huskers stand for the national anthem Wednesday night before their game against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament. / Amarillo Mullen
Case Sanderson celebrates a base hit in the first inning.
Case Sanderson celebrates a base hit in the first inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen
Gabe Swansen celebrates a walk after a lengthy at-bat. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey hits a single in the second inning.
Dylan Carey hits a single in the second inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey celebrates reaching base safely.
Dylan Carey celebrates reaching base safely. / Amarillo Mullen
Cole Evans
Cole Evans celebrates an RBI double to score Swansen. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek celebrates his double to score Riley Silva.
Joshua Overbeek celebrates his double to score Riley Silva. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek celebrates scoring on a single from Sanderson to cap a four-run inning.
Joshua Overbeek celebrates scoring on a single from Sanderson to cap a four-run inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen
Gabe Swansen connects for a leadoff home run in the third. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen
Gabe Swansen celebrates his homer with the Nebraska dugout. / Amarillo Mullen
Brett Sears
The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Brett Sears, went six innings and struck out nine Purdue batters. / Amarillo Mullen
Brett Sears celebrates a strikeout to end Purdue’s half of the sixth inning.
Brett Sears celebrates a strikeout to end Purdue’s half of the sixth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Drew Christo finished the game on the mound for the Huskers.
Drew Christo finished the game on the mound for the Huskers. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate a home run from Josh Caron in the ninth inning.
The Huskers celebrate a home run from Josh Caron in the ninth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey makes a catch at shortstop.
Dylan Carey makes a catch at shortstop. / Amarillo Mullen
Cole Evans makes a catch near the wall in left field.
Cole Evans makes a catch near the wall in left field. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron (left) and Drew Christo celebrate Nebraska’s win over Purdue.
Josh Caron (left) and Drew Christo celebrate Nebraska’s win over Purdue. / Amarillo Mullen
Will Jesske places Nebraska’s sticker on the wall.
Will Jesske places Nebraska’s sticker on the wall. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate advancing to the next round of the Big Ten Tournament.
The Huskers celebrate advancing to the next round of the Big Ten Tournament. / Amarillo Mullen

