Gallery: Husker Baseball Moves On in Big Ten Tourney
Purdue is limited to two hits in Nebraska's 6-2 win in Omaha
Nebraska pitchers Brett Sears and Drew Christo combined for a two-hitter Wednesday night as the Huskers advanced in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament with a 6-2 win over Purdue. Sears struck out nine batters in six innings of work as he became the first Husker pitcher in at least 25 years to post a 9-0 record. | Recap
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified