Nebraska Baseball Eliminates Purdue to Stay Alive in Big Ten Tournament

The Huskers got stout pitching from Brett Sears and Drew Christo to advance to Friday in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Nebraska will take on the loser of Indiana and Ohio State.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska pitcher Drew Christo celebrates after NU's 6-2 win over Purdue in the Big Ten Conference Tournament on May 22, 2024.
Nebraska pitcher Drew Christo celebrates after NU's 6-2 win over Purdue in the Big Ten Conference Tournament on May 22, 2024. / Nebraska Athletics

No "0-2 barbecue" for Nebraska baseball.

The Huskers eliminated Purdue from the Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament Wednesday evening. Nebraska's 6-2 win keeps the Huskers' tournament alive as they move on to Friday.

NU is now 35-20 while Purdue ends its season at 33-24.

The Boilermakers struck first with a home run in the first inning, but Nebraska answered with a four spot in the second. Purdue added another run in the second inning, but then it was all Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Brett Sears and Drew Christo.

Sears improved to 9-0 with his 6.0-inning, two-run performance. He tallied nine strikeouts, allowing just two hits and issuing just two walks.

Christo notched a save with his 3.0 innings of scoreless ball, striking out four while allowing just a single batter to reach base.

All-Big Ten Freshman Team member Case Sanderson put together a 3-for-5 night, including a double. Josh Caron and Gabe Swanson both slugged home runs.

Nebraska will next be in action Friday at 2 p.m. CDT. The Huskers will play the loser of Thursday's matchup between No. 3 seed Indiana and No. 7 seed Ohio State.

