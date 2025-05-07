Gallery: Husker Baseball Comes Up One Run Short of Comeback Against Creighton

Nebraska's comeback bid fell just short Tuesday night, as the Huskers dropped an 8–7 decision to Creighton in the season series finale at Hawks Field. Trailing most of the game, Nebraska chipped away at the deficit that included solo home runs from Joshua Overbeek in the seventh and Gabe Swansen in the eighth. The Huskers added three more runs in the bottom of the ninth to pull within one, but the rally wasn’t enough to overcome the Bluejays’ early lead. The Huskers finish their home schedule this weekend against Michigan.
Nebraska head coach, Will Bolt, meets Creighton head coach, Ed Servais, at home plate prior to the game at Haymarket Park. / Amarillo Mullen
Will Walsh gave up two earned runs in his 2.2 innings of work. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen makes a running catch in foul ground. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin catches the ball in right field. / Amarillo Mullen
Cayden Brumbaugh (0) smiles after making a catch in shallow right field. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen had the ball in his glove, but was unable to hold on, leading to a Creighton double. / Amarillo Mullen
Gavin Blachowicz replaced Walsh on the mound in the third inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Hogan Helligso makes contact on a pitch, and is called safe at first on a fielder's choice. / Amarillo Mullen
Tyler Stone points to the dugout after a single in the fourth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek hits a single to lead off the fifth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva is hit by a pitch. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin points to the dugout after his RBI single to score Overbeek and Silva. He would advance to second on the throw. / Amarillo Mullen
Casey Daiss throws the ball to Case Sanderson at first base for an out. / Amarillo Mullen
The Husker dugout celebrates Joshua Overbeek's solo home run in the seventh inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Cayden Brumbaugh bare hands a ground ball to get the out at first base. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen rounds the bases after his eighth inning home run. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva celebrates his RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek celebrates scoring on Devin Nunez's bases loaded walk to get the Huskers within two. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek (right) high fives Case Sanderson (left) after Sanderson scored on Robby Bolin's sacrifice fly. / Amarillo Mullen
Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in
the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.