Men's College World Series Central: Schedule, Results
The 2025 Men's College World Series is here.
Not a single team from last year's College World Series is back in Omaha this summer. Not only that, only three of the top eight national seeds are in the CWS field, with three unseeded teams joining them.
After last year's field hailed from only the ACC and SEC, the eight this year are from six leagues, including Oregon State as an independent. Only the SEC has multiple teams remaining, with LSU and Arkansas.
The eight teams in Omaha have combined for 74 all-time appearances at the CWS. They've made the national championship 24 times and have won 16 national titles.
Last College World Series appearance for each team:
- LSU 2023
- Arkansas 2022
- Arizona 2021
- Louisville 2019
- Oregon State 2018
- Coastal Carolina 2016
- UCLA 2013
- Murray State Never
Follow along below for all the results.
June 13
- Game 1: Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona 1 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Game 2: Oregon State vs. Louisville 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN
June 14
- Game 3: UCLA vs. Murray State 1 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Game 4: Arkansas vs. LSU 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN
June 15
- Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser 1 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Game 6: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN2
June 16
- Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser 1 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN
June 17
- Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser 1 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN
June 18
- Game 11: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner 1 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN
June 19 (Bracket Finals, if necessary)
- Bracket 1: 1 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Bracket 2: 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN
June 21 (Finals)
Finals Game 1: 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN
June 22 (Finals)
Finals Game 2: 1:30 p.m. CDT on ABC
June 23 (Finals, if necessary)
Finals Game 3: 6:30 p.m. CDT on ESPN
