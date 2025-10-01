Nebraska Baseball Unveils 2026 Schedule Featuring Powerhouse Matchups
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have officially released their 2026 baseball schedule, setting the stage for a season packed with high-stakes matchups and national exposure.
From early-season tournaments in Arizona and Texas to marquee home series against Michigan State and USC, the Huskers are embracing a coast-to-coast challenge. With postseason ambitions and a roster built for depth and versatility, head coach Will Bolt’s squad is poised to make noise across the college baseball landscape.
Nebraska's 2026 schedule is a 56-game gauntlet that blends high-profile non-conference clashes with a rigorous Big Ten slate. Bolt’s squad will face eight NCAA Tournament teams from 2025, signaling a bold intent to test the Huskers early and often.
The Cornhuskers open their 2026 season under the desert sun, competing in the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Arizona, from Feb. 13–16. Though specific opponents are yet to be finalized, the tournament guarantees top-tier competition and a national spotlight. The Huskers then shift to Arlington, Texas, for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field (Feb. 20–22), where confirmed matchups include Louisville, Kansas State, and Florida State, three programs with postseason pedigree and national recognition.
Nebraska’s 2026 non-conference schedule is a blend of gritty road tests and high-profile home showdowns. The Huskers hit the road for a three-game series at Auburn (Feb. 27–March 1), along with midweek battles against Missouri State (March 10-11) and Wichita State (March 17-18).
In April, they’ll travel west for a marquee series at Oregon (April 10–12), adding another layer of national competition. Back in Lincoln, Hawks Field will host a trio of headline matchups: Kansas (April 7), Creighton (April 14), and a weekend series against USC (April 17–19), giving fans plenty to circle on the calendar.
Nebraska’s Big Ten journey begins at home with a three-game series against Michigan State (March 6–8), setting the tone for a conference slate that features pivotal matchups against Michigan, Indiana, Penn State, Oregon, USC, Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa, and Minnesota.
The regular season concludes with a midweek showdown at Creighton (May 12) followed by a road series in Minneapolis against the Golden Gophers (May 14–16). Once again, Charles Schwab Field in Omaha will serve as the battleground for the Big Ten Tournament, its ninth time hosting, and a familiar stage for the Huskers, who captured the 2025 title there with a statement win over No. 2 UCLA.
With a schedule that spans from the Arizona desert to the heart of Big Ten country, Nebraska’s 2026 baseball campaign is built for resilience, exposure, and postseason ambition. The Huskers will face elite competition early, defend their turf against national powers, and navigate a conference slate loaded with rivalry and opportunity.
