Gallery: Husker Baseball Sweeps Twin Bill Against Northwestern; Timmerman Makes Home Debut

The Huskers run-rule the Wildcats 14-4 in game one and take game two 5-2.

Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers' Saturday sweep game them the series win over Northwestern.
Tucker Timmerman made his return to the Haymarket Park mound after being sidelined for weeks due to a 106 mph comebacker to the face against Vanderbilt on Feb. 16. He closed out game one for the Huskers following a 14-run campaign that featured a first-inning grand slam off the bat of Gabe Swansen. Nebraska wrapped up the day with another win, holding the Wildcats to two runs and six hits. Starting pitcher Jackson Brockett earned the win, while Luke Broderick secured his ninth save of the season.

Starting pitcher Ty Horn went five innings and gave up only three runs and struck out six.
Gabe Swansen makes contact for a grand slam in the bottom of the first.
Gabe Swansen celebrates his grand slam with the Husker dugout.
Robby Bolin slides home to score.
Tucker Timmerman made his first appearance at home since being sidelined after taking a ball to the face against Vanderbilt.
Tucker Timmerman hugs Hogan Helligso (10) after securing the 14-4 run-rule victory for the Huskers.
Will Jesske slides across home plate to score the Huskers' first run of game two.
Robby Bolin claps after advancing to second after a throwing error by Northwestern.
Northwestern's pick-off attempt at second is overthrown allowing Case Sanderson to advance to third.
Jackson Brockett pitched five shutout innings in his game two start.
Jackson Brockett celebrates a strikeout to end the Wildcats' half of the inning.
Jalen Worthley replaced Brockett on the mound in the sixth.
Riley Silva slides home to score on a sac fly.
Will Jesske hugs Jalen Worthley (42) after Nebraska's 5-2 win in game two.
