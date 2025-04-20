Gallery: Husker Baseball Sweeps Twin Bill Against Northwestern; Timmerman Makes Home Debut
The Huskers run-rule the Wildcats 14-4 in game one and take game two 5-2.
Tucker Timmerman made his return to the Haymarket Park mound after being sidelined for weeks due to a 106 mph comebacker to the face against Vanderbilt on Feb. 16. He closed out game one for the Huskers following a 14-run campaign that featured a first-inning grand slam off the bat of Gabe Swansen. Nebraska wrapped up the day with another win, holding the Wildcats to two runs and six hits. Starting pitcher Jackson Brockett earned the win, while Luke Broderick secured his ninth save of the season.
