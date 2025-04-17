How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Northwestern: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The Creighton curse has been temporarily lifted for the Nebraska baseball team.
Having lost a dozen games to the Bluejays for the past half decade, the Huskers were due to a victory against their in-state rivals and it finally came in a 6-3 victory Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. It marked NU’s first win over Creighton since May of 2023 and evened the 2025 season series at one victory apiece.
Trailing 3-2 going into the fifth inning, Tyler Stone scored on a throwing error to tie the game before RBIs by Cayden Brumbaugh and Dylan Carey in the sixth opened up a two-run advantage. Robby Bolin padded the lead with an insurance run in the eighth off an RBI double before closer Luke Broderick shut the door with a two-inning save.
In a victory that provides a little relief, the Huskers look to extend their small two-game winning streak with a very winnable conference series against Northwestern over the weekend.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska faces the Wildcats for a home weekend series at Haymarket Park.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (17-20, 5-10 B1G) vs. Northwestern (16-18, 7-8 B1G)
- When: Friday, April 18, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (17-20, 5-10 B1G) vs. Northwestern (16-18, 7-8 B1G)
- When: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 2 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: Nebraska (17-20, 5-10 B1G) vs. Northwestern (16-18, 7-8 B1G)
- When: Sunday, April 20, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 12 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (4-5, 3.93 ERA, 50.1 IP, 22 ER, 42 H, 43 SO, 10 BB) | NW: Sam Hliboki, RHP, Gr. (2-2, 4.08 ERA, 53.0 IP, 24 ER, 47 H, 43 SO, 11 BB)
Saturday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (0-4, 7.36 ERA, 40.1 IP, 33 ER, 49 H, 40 SO, 18 BB) | NW: Christian Forniss, LHP, Fr. (1-1, 12.15 ERA, 13.1 IP, 18 ER, 15 H, 8 SO, 13 BB)
Sunday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (0-3, 4.68 ERA, 32.2 IP, 17 ER, 46 H, 21 SO, 12 BB) | NW:: Matthew Kouser, RHP, Fr. (3-3, 5.72 ERA, 45.2 IP, 29 ER, 57 H, 21 SO, 21 BB).
Series History
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 20-12.
- The Huskers have won nine straight games against Northwestern dating back to the 2019 series including series sweeps in 2024, 2023 and 2021.
Northwestern Scout
Last Season: 18-34 (4-20 B1G, 13th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Ben Greenspan (34-52 (.395) at Northwestern & as HC, 2nd Season)
All-Conference Returners: Jackson Freeman, OF, Soph. (All-Freshman Team).
Key Transfers: Sam Hliboki, RHP, Gr. (Vanderbilt) | Ryan Kucherak, INF, Soph. (LSU) | Jack Counsell, INF, Soph. (Michigan) | Blake MacMillan, LHP, Gr. (Niagara) | Crawford Wade, LHP, Gr. (Wake Forest) | Pirmin Brechbuhl, OF/1B, Gr. (Wake Forest).
Program Outlook: Having to take over after the controversial departure of former head coach Jim Foster – who went 10-40 in his lone season with the Wildcats – first-year head coach Ben Greenspan walked into a tough situation as Northwestern suffered a roster exodus. That resulted in a rough 18-34 2024 campaign, including a 4-20 mark in Big Ten play. Using the transfer portal to bring in transfers from high-caliber baseball schools, Greenspan has the Wildcats on pace for its most wins since 2000. Plus, there’s an outside shot Northwestern finishes above .500 for the first time since 2000.
Junior infielder Owen McElfatrick has been one of the major sparks for the offense with a team-high .315 average with 39 hits, four home runs and 20 RBI. Trent Liolios provides the power for the Wildcats with 15 homers, which is tied for second most in the conference. His 34 RBIs and 1.151 OPS are also team highs. LSU transfer Ryan Kucherak has been up-and-down at the plate with a .221 average, but he has some pop with seven home runs. However, overall the offense is one of the worst in the Big Ten as it ranks dead last in runs, hits, RBIs, stolen bases, average and on-base percentage.
Vanderbilt grad transfer Sam Hliboki leads the rotation as a decent Friday starter considering the lack of offensive support he receives. He’s compiled a 4.08 ERA through 53 innings with 43 strikeouts and 11 walks. Crawford Wade (5.40 ERA) has mainly been the Saturday starter, but he’s been back-and-forth between the bullpen and rotation. Matthew Krouser rounds out the weekend starters with a 5.72 ERA. Garrett Shearer (2.08 ERA in 13.0 IP) was electric in February as part of the rotation, but the sophomore hasn’t pitched since due to injury. Niagara transfer Blake MacMillan has been the bullpen ace with a 3.81 ERA in over 28 innings, but it falls apart from there as any other reliever has a 7.94 ERA or above.
Despite Nebraska’s inconsistencies, there’s no reason why they can’t at least take two out of three from the Wildcats. If the Husker bats can get going early, games could turn lopsided with the woeful performance from Northwestern’s bullpen so far this season. Mark me down for a Nebraska sweep this weekend in Lincoln.
