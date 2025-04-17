'We're Gonna Play Live Football Next Week': Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media
Nebraska football is now 11 practices into the spring session.
Head coach Matt Rhule, as well as offensive lineman Justin Evans and defensive lineman Keona Davis, met with the media after Thursday's practice. Before taking questions, Rhule addressed the departure of punter Jack McCallister to the transfer portal, citing the coaching change and new special teams scheme.
"We will be more of a rugby punt team.," Rhule said. "Traditional punt is what Jack's good at. While we offered him the chance to stay, it's probably in his best interest to find somewhere to do what he's best at."
Rhule also talked about the recent announcement that legendary broadcaster Lee Corso is retiring.
"I love college football," Rhule said. "Growing up around him, watching him, I want to thank him for his contributions to the game. He's meant a lot to everybody."
With the House settlement still not approved, uncertainty remains around roster limits. Rhule said he has heard that number won't be phased in.
"Sounds like its gonna stay at 105," Rhule said, adding that because of the roster limit he'll do some more activities during the Husker Games next weekend. "I'm gonna go live and do some Red and White stuff. I'm gonna put the ball down and we'll do some live football. We're gonna scrimmage next week."
Other topics Rhule hit on Thursday included 1890 and NIL/revenue sharing, the transfer portal, rugby-style punting, having recruits at practices, and more.
The appearance from Rhule, as well as from the players, will be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Saturday's media availability.
